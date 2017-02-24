Which Phones And Devices Are On The MWC 2017 Launch Agenda?

Mobile World Congress 2017 takes place from Feb. 27 to March 2 and is expected to introduce a host of new smartphones and devices to the market. Among the top manufacturers presenting at MWC are Samsung, LG and Huawei. Many other manufacturers presenting include Alcatel, Microsoft, Xiaomi, Meizu and HP. Here’s a rundown of some of the most anticipated MWC launches taking place next week.

LG

With Samsung out of the running for a flagship smartphone launch, LG is looking to take the top spot among device releases at the Barcelona tech convention. The LG G6 is already confirmed for a MWC launch and a speedy market release on March 10, and expected to include a new 5.7-inch Quad HD display and water resistance among its primary features. Rumors and leaks suggest LG has scrapped the modular design of the LG G5 for a more standard metal unibody form factor.

The device may also run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 instead of the Snapdragon 835, as the Galaxy S8 is rumored to feature the latter chip exclusively at launch.

The LG G6 is also expected to boast 6GB of RAM and 64GB and 128GB internal storage options, a 16-megapixel rear camera and 12-megapixel front camera, a non-removable battery, a fingerprint scanner, USB-C and Android Nougat.

Samsung

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Tab S3 tablet in Barcelona in lieu of the Galaxy S8. Rumored specs for the tablet include a 9.6-inch 2048 x 1536 curved display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 chip, 4GB of RAM 32GB and 128GB internal storage options, a 12-megapixel main camera and 5-megapixel front camera.

Samsung may also announce another tablet called the Galaxy Book and is also expected to give a teaser for the Galaxy S8, detailing when the device will be unveiled. Another MWC rumor suggests Samsung may showcase a foldable smartphone called the Galaxy X.

Huawei

Huawei has confirmed it will announce the Huawei P10 smartphone during MWC 2017. The camera is expected to feature a dual-camera set up among its main specs. The smartphone may also include the Leica camera technology for professional-grade mobile photography.

Other rumored specs include a 5.2-inch or 5.5-inch display, a Kirin 960 chip, 6GB of RAM, internal storage options up to 256GB, a USB Type-C charging port with quick charging and Android Nougat.

Huawei is also expected to announce the Huawei Watch 2 during Mobile World Congress. Specs may include a 480 x 480 resolution display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 chip, 768 MB RAM and 4GB of internal storage, IP68 water resistance, Wi-Fi connectivity, fast charging and black, orange, speckled gray color options.

Sony

Sony is expected to unveil a whole new flagship line of devices at MWC, including the Sony Xperia X2 and Sony Xperia XZ2, among others. The most premium device in the series may feature a 5.5-inch 4K resolution display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip and 4GB and 6GB RAM options. Many Sony device rumors remain uncertain at this time. Some devices may not be unveiled until after MWC. Sony may have up to five smartphones in its release pipeline.

Nokia

HMD is expected to unveil several new Nokia devices during MWC, including the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 8 and a remake of the Nokia 3310. The Nokia 8 in particular is expected to be a premium device with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip and a 24-megapixel camera. The Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 may be more mid-range, while the Nokia 3310 is expected to bring back the old-school brick phone design.

BlackBerry

The BlackBerry Mercury was already showcased at CES back in January, but is expected to make its official debut during MWC. The device will feature a traditional BlackBerry QWERTY keyboard and is rumored to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chip, 3GB of RAM, a 18-megapixel rear camera and 8-megapixel front camera.

Lenovo/Motorola

Lenovo is expected to unveil a new mid-range option Motorola Moto G5 smartphone during Mobile World Congress. The device is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chip and a 5.2-inch Full HD display, 2GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, a 12-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front camera, a 3,000mAh battery, Android Nougat and Lunar Grey and Fine Gold color options.

ZTE

ZTE is expected to unveil a smartphone compatible with 5G data speeds or 1Gbps per second download speeds at this year’s MWC. Not much is known about the device; however, rumors suggest it will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip.

