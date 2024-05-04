Pfluger announces 2024 Congressional App Challenge

May 3—WASHINGTON, Dc. — The office of Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) is now accepting submissions for the 2024 Congressional App Competition. The competition is open to all 6-12 grade students in the 11th Congressional District of Texas and is an opportunity for students to develop their skills in computer science and STEM.

"The Congressional App Challenge is an incredible opportunity for students to put their computer science and coding skills to the ultimate test. It is important to develop a future workforce rooted in STEM to maintain a competitive workforce. I encourage all students in Texas-11 to participate and can't wait to see the many creative submissions," Pfluger said in a news release

The deadline is October 24 at 11:00 a.m. Students can register and upload their app here.

PRIZES

The winner from the 11th Congressional District, chosen by a panel of expert judges, will be featured on the House of Representatives website, House.gov, as well as on CongressionalAppChallenge.us. The winning app will also be displayed in the U.S. Capitol among other winners from across the country. Additional sponsor prizes to be announced.

RULES

— Students will create an application (aka app) for PC, web, tablet, robot, mobile, etc. Any programming such as C, C++, JavaScript, Python, Ruby, or "block code" will be accepted.

— There are NO LIMITS on the application theme or topic.

— Students may work individually or in teams made up of no more than four.

Students are highly encouraged to review the competition's complete rules and regulations on the Congressional App Challenge's website. For more information, please visit congressionalappchallenge.us or contact Kathy Keane in the San Angelo Office at [email protected].