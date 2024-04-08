Pet owners face chaos after cyber attack at vet company

Pet owners have been warned over ongoing disruption from a cyber attack at a major vet group, after the incident forced it to take IT systems offline.

CVS Group, which owns around 500 practices in the UK, Australia, the Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland, said there was likely to be an “ongoing operational impact” from measures it took to try to halt a recent cyber incident.

IT systems are understood to be running slower than normal on Monday morning, although pet owners are now able to ring to book appointments at veterinary practices across the UK.

It follows telephone lines going down briefly when CVS took IT systems offline in a move to intercept the recent cyber attack. CVS said the incident involved unauthorised external access to a limited number of its IT systems.

The decision to isolate the issue resulted in “considerable operational disruption”, but had worked to stop the systems being further breached, CVS said.

The company said it was investigating the attack and has informed data regulator the Information Commissioner’s Office “due to the risk of malicious access to personal information”.

CVS did not say what data it thought might have been accessed, although it is not believed to be customer information at this time.

It is the latest in a series of attacks on British companies, with government data last month suggesting that three quarters of medium and large sized businesses were struck by cyber incidents last year.

The minister for artificial intelligence Viscount Camrose called for companies to step up their cyber plans “to guard against threats, protect their customers and workforce, and our wider economy”.

The cyber incident follows a torrid month for CVS, which has suffered a 40pc slump in its share price since late February.

The rout has come as the competition watchdog investigates whether pet owners are overpaying for vet services.

The Competition & Markets Authority [CMA] last month said it was launching a full review of the veterinary market after warning that pet owners are struggling to shop around to compare prices.

It said it was concerned that the market was dominated by a handful of large pet groups, which risked hampering competition.

CVS responded to the claims by saying it had set out “a package of possible remedies” to address competition fears.

The company said it “continues to believe this package could be adopted across the market and could address the CMA’s concerns more quickly than an 18-month investigation”.

