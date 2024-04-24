Peoria police will get new drones, surveillance camera software. Here's how it works

New drones and a new surveillance camera integration system will be coming to the Peoria Police Department.

Grant money totaling $220,000 was approved by the Peoria City Council on Tuesday night to be spent by the Peoria Police Department for the purchase of three new drones to add to its fleet and the purchase of a Fusus software intelligence program that will help the police department tackle retail and property crimes.

New camera software aimed at curbing retail crime, police say

The camera software system would allow the police department — with permission — to monitor in real time security cameras at businesses, license plate readers, police body cameras, ShotSpotter software and in-squad cameras as incidents of crime occur.

Funding for the camera software system, which is being purchased from Axon, was provided by a grant dished out by the Illinois Attorney General's Office through its Organized Retail Crime grant.

Grant funding for the software was approved unanimously by the City Council.

City councilmember Bernice Gordon-Young, who spent many years working as a 911 dispatcher, called the software a "game changer" for public safety.

Councilmember Andre Allen raised concerns about how the software could impact citizen privacy but had his concerns quelled when it was emphasized by the police department that the footage can only be accessed with permission from businesses and retailers who choose to partner with the police department in the program.

The Peoria Police Department will spend $120,000 of grant money for the software.

Peoria Police Department purchasing three drones

Three new drones, each with slightly different capabilities, will also be purchased by the Peoria Police Department using $100,000 in grant money from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

This purchase was also unanimously approved by the council.

The department has already been utilizing drones for years in its work, but these new models are considered upgrades from the current drone fleet that includes a six-year-old drone at the end of its life and another drone that is obsolete, police said.

There are 12 officers in the Peoria Police Department who are certified by the Federal Aviation Administration to pilot drones.

Council questions about citizen privacy regarding the use of drones was also addressed by the police department, which said all drone footage is subject to the Freedom of Information Act and the drones themselves are subject to rules put forth by the Freedom of Drone Act.

The Peoria Police Department, too, has set up a drone transparency portal which will give people a chance to see captured drone footage, who is piloting police drones and when, why drones are being used, how they're used, how long they're used, arrest details and details on evidence gathered.

City councilmember Chuck Grayeb said the drones were "truly and important tool" in the police arsenal.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria police to get new drones, surveillance camera software program