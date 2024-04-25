People Are Sharing Their "I'm Calling It Now" Predictions, And Most Of These Seem Very Likely To Happen

I don't know about you, but to me, the world feels like it has shifted into futuristic technologies so quickly that I didn't even really notice. If you had told me in 2009 we'd be living in a world with VR, 3D printing, social media with algorithms, self-driving cars, and AI video, audio, and images so good it's starting to get worrisome, I probably wouldn't be able to process it all. And I can't even imagine what technology will look/be like 15 years from now!

Woman in a car with steering wheel, dashboard, and GPS screen visible; vehicle in motion on a road
Recently, Reddit user _forum_mod was interested to know what people thought was going to happen in the near future when they asked: "What is your 'I'm calling it now' prediction?"

Stack of sticky notes with "WHAT'S NEXT?" written on the top one, symbolizing anticipation or planning
The thread went viral and got over 20K responses from people doing their best Miss Cleo predictions. Below are some of the top, best, and most often repeated comments:

1."All streaming services will be in a 'bundle' how like satellite or cable TV is now. You can have the sports bundle, the movie bundle, the reality TV bundle, etc."

Hand holding a remote control, pointing at a blurred smart TV screen with app icons
2."We're going to see an influx of people avoiding social media/phone culture as a lifestyle choice. People are tired of the algorithms, manipulation, and bullshit."

Hands holding smartphone with social media reactions floating above, large red "X" overlaid. Reflects social media rejection or ban
3."Mine is that our biggest threat from AI in the next five years isn't that it will go rogue. It's that it will soon create perfect fake videos, and all hell will break loose."

Digital graphic of a face with streaming binary code, symbolizing data or AI
4."The company store (stores that are owned and run by industrial companies for employees) will become a thing again in our lifetime."

Vintage photo of a store clerk behind a counter assisting two customers
5."That 45-year mortgages will be the standard like we’re starting to see with 8-year car loans."

House miniature on financial documents with a calculator and pen, indicating mortgage budget planning
6."Co-living will be a thing. It's like two families joining to purchase a house and living together — not in a swinger way, just to afford housing."

"For Sale" sign in front of a suburban house
7."Grown-up children of YouTube family vloggers will start dropping Mommie Dearest-style exposés about their horrible childhoods and laws will be imposed against the whole practice."

Hand holding a smartphone displaying the YouTube logo onscreen, backlit by window blinds
8."I'm calling it now: In the near future, we'll see a rise in virtual reality dating experiences, complete with customizable avatars, and immersive virtual environments. Say goodbye to awkward first dates and hello to love connections in the metaverse!"

Man wearing a virtual reality headset, appears engaged and smiling, touching the headset
9."The 'natural look' will come back as the general public gets sick of celebrities all looking the same with veneers, nose jobs, buccal fat removal, etc."

A person with surgery marks on face and a red "X", indicating a rejection of cosmetic surgery
10."In the next 20 years, you will be able to get a degree from YouTube. You'll be able to get various credentials and licenses in the next 10."

Framed certificate of completion for a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the Centre of Excellence
11."George R.R. Martin will never finish A Song of Ice and Fire, and we'll be lucky to see The Winds of Winter."

Man with beard in glasses and cap, hand on chin, thoughtful pose, wearing suspenders
12."In the near future, TV, movies, music, and art will legally be required to state whether they contain AI or are AI-free. But big companies will lie anyway."

Monitor displaying the message "Actually, this video is FAKE" to indicate counterfeit content
13."In the coming years, companies will start ditching call center staff in favor of AI systems. It will be awful."

Profile of a humanoid robot with a visible earpiece against a plain background
14."DVD collections are gonna make a return along with all physical media in general."

Shelves filled with an extensive collection of DVDs and Blu-rays
15."In 30 years, kids will find it absurd that we had to carry our phones around with us in our HANDS. Everything will be projected onto the backs of our retinas (true heads-up displays), or maybe we'll have rings that can project a holographic image or something. But definitely not a huge 'heavy' thing we have to actually carry around with us. They will seem as quaint as corded landlines."

16."'Authentic human-made' will become the new 'organic farm raised' — except for anything remotely associated with art or music."

Person playing an acoustic guitar, focusing on hands and instrument, in a casual setting
17."Cinemas will be nothing more than a niche experience within a decade. Cinematic debuts will move to streaming."

Two people cuddling while watching TV in a cozy living room setting
18."There will be major breakthroughs in physics that seriously challenge our mainstream understanding of reality."

Silhouette of a person's head with mathematical and scientific symbols on a cosmic background, symbolizing complex thought
19.Lastly, "In the next 10 years, there will be an alien encounter that is broadcast live on TV and the internet."

A realistic illustration of a UFO hovering under a cloudy sky
You can read the original thread on Reddit.

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.