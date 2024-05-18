People who had an iPhone 7 may qualify for piece of $35 million Apple settlement

(NEXSTAR) – If you were once an owner of the iPhone 7, or its larger sibling the iPhone 7 Plus, you could qualify for a piece of the $35 million settlement Apple has agreed to pay out.

The class action lawsuit stems from claims that both models of the iPhone, which Apple released in 2016, have issues with the audio integrated chip, or audio IC. Signs of a faulty IC chip include not being able to use the phone’s loudspeaker, the microphone not working properly, an unresponsive device, or an unexpected phone restart. Microphone-dependent features, like Siri and voice memos, may also have been glitchy. Other plaintiffs in the suit said they were only able to hear calls on speakerphone, or they would hear static when trying to play videos.

The lawsuit claims Apple was aware of the issues, but didn’t offer to repair the phones for free.

Apple denies all wrongdoing, but has agreed to pay out the $35 million to settle the lawsuit.

Red Lobster is closing dozens of restaurants and auctioning off equipment

In order to qualify as part of the settlement class, you need to have owned an iPhone 7 or 7 plus between September 2016 and January 2023 and reported audio chip issues to Apple. They’ll be noted in Apple’s records if you contacted the company for support.

After lawyers take their cut and administrative fees, the total amount that goes to the settlement class is severely reduced.

Exactly how much you receive will depend on a few factors. If you paid out-of-pocket for repairs, your piece of the settlement fund will be larger than for those who complained to Apple but never paid for repairs.

People who reported the issue to Apple but did not pay for repairs or replacements are expected to get around $125. If you paid for a fix, you’ll get at least $50 but no more than $349.

These cars and trucks are thieves’ biggest targets, national data shows

The claim deadline is June 3. You can select how you’d like to be paid — electronic check, money transfer or paper check — and learn more about filing a claim on the settlement website.

If you’re not sure if you qualify for a payout, you can call the settlement administrator at 1-833-633-0343.

A hearing is scheduled for July 18, where a judge will decide whether to grant final approval to the settlement. Payments will be sent out after that date, assuming there are no objections, appeals or other delays.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.