Peak Alerts to deliver multilingual emergency alerts

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — The El Paso-Teller County 9-1-1 Authority is partnering with ReachWell to deliver emergency alerts in multiple languages to bolster Peak Alerts, the alert and warning system utilized by 911 centers in El Paso and Teller County.

All Peak Alerts will integrate with the ReachWell app, allowing users to access critical alerts in their preferred language. The app will make emergency alerts available in more than 130 languages ensuring that emergency information reaches all communities effectively.

The ReachWell app offers a user-friendly experience. Individuals are not required to create an account or provide personal information to receive alerts.

To receive alerts via the ReachWell App, users can:

Download the ReachWell app on the app store or visit rwell.us/ElPasoCO and accept push notifications

Select Preferred Language

Add Peak Alerts

The El Paso-Teller County 9-1-1 Authority encourages county residents to register for Peak Alerts at PeakAlerts.rog to receive alerts via text message, phone call, and email in addition to using the ReachWell app.

