PcarMarket Is Selling This Awesome LS-2 Powered Arkonik Modified Land Rover 110

A fully customized 1984 Land Rover 110 by Arkonik, featuring a powerful LS3 V8 engine and luxury finishes, is now available for auction.

In an impressive blend of classic design and modern engineering, a fully customized 1984 Land Rover 110 has hit the market, courtesy of Arkonik - a name synonymous with top-tier Land Rover restorations. This particular model, finished in a sleek Santorini Black and nestled in a Chestnut Brown leather interior, stands as a testament to Arkonik's unparalleled craftsmanship and attention to detail. Now, this extraordinary vehicle is being offered for auction by a dealer based out of South Carolina, presenting a rare opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts alike.

Undergoing a comprehensive frame-off restoration, this Land Rover was meticulously disassembled before its original steel frame was reconditioned and coated with Raptor for unmatched durability. The vehicle's new body panels, custom-fabricated to precise specifications, are complemented by paint-matched wheel arch extensions and black diamond-plate trim, encapsulating the vehicle’s robust essence. It doesn't just stop at aesthetics; the 110 boasts a 6.2-liter LS3 V8 engine, sourced from a sixth-generation Chevrolet Corvette, delivering an exhilarating 430 horsepower and 424 lb.-ft. of torque. This powerhouse is paired with a GM 6L80 6-speed automatic transmission, ensuring a smooth and dynamic driving experience.

Equipped with Wilwood brake calipers, Tarox rotors, Old Man Emu suspension, and 16” Land Rover Boost wheels wrapped in BF Goodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires, this Defender is as capable as it is visually striking. Interior comforts such as heated front seats, air conditioning, a Pioneer touchscreen head unit with backup camera, and a JL Audio amplifier elevate the driving experience, blending luxury with the rugged charm of the Defender.

After its importation in August 2016, the Land Rover has received ongoing updates and maintenance, including an oil change in preparation for the sale. This sale not only includes the spare tire and rubber floor mats but also passes on a clean U.S. title to the new owner. With just 1,180 miles on the odometer since its restoration, this Arkonik-modified Land Rover 110 represents a perfect fusion of off-road heritage and modern performance, making it a must-have for any serious collector or automotive enthusiast.

