PayPal amends terms and conditions to comply with EU law

Reuters
·1 min read
The PayPal logo is seen on a smartphone in front of the same logo displayed in this illustration

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - PayPal has committed to amending its terms and conditions to fully comply with EU consumer protections rules, the EU said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Following a dialogue with the European Commission and national consumer protection authorities, PayPal has committed to amending its terms and conditions to make them more transparent and understandable for consumers," the EU said.

PayPal's terms and conditions had been too difficult to understand and unfair to consumers.

PayPal users will be notiofied of the changes via a policy update in February and they will take affect in May.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; editing by Jason Neely)

Recommended Stories

  • European Commission agrees to new rules that will protect gig workers rights

    Gig workers in the EU will soon get new benefits and protections, making it easier for them to receive employment status.

  • EU names three porn sites subject to its strictest online content rules

    Age verification tech could be headed to adult content sites Pornhub, Stripchat and XVideos after the three were added to a list of platforms subject to the strictest level of regulation under the European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA). Back in April, the EU announced an initial list of 17 so called very large online platforms (VLOPs) and two very large online search engines (VLOSE) designated under the DSA.

  • The campaign by US states to curb social media will be tested in 2024

    A prime legal battleground for the tech world in 2024 will be a series of efforts by US states to erode the reach of social media

  • UK Supreme Court rules AI can't be a patent inventor, 'must be a natural person'

    The ruling blocks Dr. Stephen Thaler's years-long attempt to register patents for his AI "creativity machine."

  • Rite Aid banned from using facial recognition software after falsely identifying shoplifters

    Rite Aid has been banned from using facial recognition software for five years, after the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) found that the U.S. drugstore giant's "reckless use of facial surveillance systems" left customers humiliated and put their "sensitive information at risk." The FTC's Order, which is subject to approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court after Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October, also instructs Rite Aid to delete any images it collected as part of its facial recognition system rollout, as well as any products that were built from those images. A Reuters report from 2020 detailed how the drugstore chain had secretly introduced facial recognition systems across some 200 U.S. stores over an eight-year period starting in 2012, with "largely lower-income, non-white neighborhoods" serving as the technology testbed.

  • Re-commerce marketplace Soum gets $18M backing to scale in MENA

    With the global re-commerce market expected to continue its growth spurt, C2C marketplaces like Saudi Arabia’s Soum are looking to capture users in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The round was led by Saudi's Jahez Group with participation from New-York based Isometry Capital alongside existing investors Khwarizmi Ventures, Alrajhi Partners, and Outliers Venture Capital. “'We are expanding into different geographies and are looking at the whole MENA region.

  • The Morning After: You can now repair Samsung's foldables yourself

    The biggest news stories this morning: Apple reportedly scrambles to update Watch software to avoid retail ban, In 2023, Cruise’s robotaxi dreams took a necessary hiatus, Volkswagen is returning to physical buttons instead of touch controls.

  • Stock market news today: US futures slip as stock rally takes a breather

    A surprise big drop in UK inflation helped prop up faith in the likelihood of interest-rate cuts early next year.

  • Apple's Mac Mini M2 falls back to a low of $479

    It's currently 20 percent off its sticker price.

  • This popular $15 sonic toothbrush is at its lowest price ever — but only for today

    'Rivals the performance of high-end brands like Panasonic,' says one of nearly 7,000 smiling shoppers.

  • Al Mada Ventures, the $110M fund for Africans by Africans

    Al Mada Holding Group is one of Africa’s largest private investment funds. Over the years, Al Mada’s approach has centered on acquiring majority shareholdings in some of Morocco’s largest private companies, with its portfolio spanning 27 markets (25 in Africa). In tandem with addressing these strategic questions, Al Mada patiently observed the remarkable growth of the venture capital asset class in recent years.

  • Electric scooter company Bird files for bankruptcy

    Bird has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, capping off a turbulent year for the electric scooter company. In a press release today, Bird confirmed that it had entered into a "financial restructuring process aimed at strengthening its balance sheet," with the company continuing to operate as normal in pursuit of "long-term, sustainable growth." Founded in 2017 by former Lyft and Uber executive Travis VanderZanden, Bird is one of numerous startups to introduce dockless micromobility platforms around the world, allowing city-dwellers to pay for short-term access to electric scooters or bikes.

  • EU to expand support for AI startups to tap its supercomputers for model training

    A European Union plan to support homegrown AI startups by providing them with access to processing power for model training on the bloc's supercomputers, which was announced back in September and kicked off last month, has seen France's Mistral AI participate in an early pilot phase, according to an update from the EU. "One of the things that we have seen is the need, not only to provide access but, to provide facility -- especially skills, knowledge and experience that we have in the hosting centres -- on how this access can be not only facilitated but to develop training algorithms that are using the best of the architecture and the computing power that is available right now in each supercomputing center and in our machines," said an EU official speaking during a press briefing today.

  • Shortsighted Barcelona continues selling pieces of its soul to stay afloat

    Barcelona's financially motivated friendly in Dallas on Thursday only highlights the club's unending search for new streams of revenue instead of long-term stability.

  • Stephen Curry sinks Celtics with 3-point dagger in bounce back from rare game with no 3s

    Curry had five fouls and 13 points midway through the third quarter. He finished with 33 points after rallying Golden State to overtime for the win.

  • No. 6 Marquette opens Big East play with lopsided loss to Providence on cold shooting night

    The Friars opened up an 11-point halftime lead, then extended it in the second.

  • Houston Dash's María Sánchez becomes highest-paid player in NWSL history

    The three-year deal includes a mutual option for a fourth year that can total almost $1.5 million

  • Micromobility.com gets delisted from the Nasdaq

    Micromobility.com, formerly Helbiz, was delisted from the Nasdaq on Monday as a result of the company's noncompliance with the stock exchange's listing rules, according to a regulatory filing. Competitor Bird -- the only other shared micromobility company to brave the public markets -- was also delisted from the stock exchange in September. The company's common stock and warrants were suspended from trading at the start of business Wednesday.

  • Tesla requests pause in federal racial bias lawsuit as it wraps up other cases

    Tesla wants to pause a federal agency's lawsuit against the automaker for racial bias against its Black workers at its Fremont assembly plant. The electric vehicle maker, in a filing in San Francisco federal court Monday, accused the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) of rushing to file a lawsuit in September against Tesla as part of a "toxic interagency competition" with a California civil rights agency that sued the automaker for similar reasons last year. The EEOC's lawsuit alleges that Tesla violated federal law by tolerating widespread and ongoing racial harassment of its Black employees and subjecting some workers to retaliation for opposing harassment.

  • Why Chobani's founder is spending $900 million to buy coffee drinks brand La Colombe

    Chobani founder Hamdi Ulukaya takes Yahoo Finance inside his thought process behind his biggest acquisition ever.