Can I pay bills? What’s up at the airport? Services affected by Wichita network shutdown

A ransomware attack on the city’s website is adding extra nuisances to the day-to-day life of Wichitans.

The city turned off its computer network Monday in response to a cyberattack, leaving several resources unavailable for residents, including the online portals to pay water bills and other fees.

By definition, a ransomware attack is “a form of malware designed to encrypt files on a device, rendering any files and the systems that rely on them unusable. Malicious actors then demand ransom in exchange for decryption,” according to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

While the city works through the attack, you may have to shift your normal activities. Here’s a quick Q&A on some activities that may be differentd due to the system shutdown.

Can I still ride the bus?

You can still ride the bus but have to pay with cash during the time being.

Can I pay my water bill?

Automatic payments for water bills are suspended for the time being, but if you wish to pay your water bill you can do so by bringing cash to City Hall.

If I can’t pay my water bill with cash, will my water be shut off?

No ones water will be shut off for inability to pay due to the city outage.

What about court fees?

Municipal court fees currently can only be paid in person. There is no walk-in docket during this time, but all scheduled dockets are expected to continue.

Is the Wichita Public Library affected?

The Alford, Angelou, Rockwell and Westlink branches all currently have Wi-Fi available. Advanced Learning Library, Evergreen and Walters branches do not currently have working Wi-Fi. Checking out materials is still possible, but checking in may be paused.

Neighborhood resource centers do not currently have working Wi-Fi or phones.

What about park and recreation?

The Park and Recreation App is still up and running.

Are landfill operations impacted?

All landfill operations are only accepting cash during the system shut down.

How is the shutdown impacting the airport?

Wichita says the airport currently doesn’t have Wi-Fi and the screens are not working. However, plane departure and arrival times are not effected.

When will the shutdown be over?

The city’s alert page will be updated with more information as needed.