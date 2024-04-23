Take the Party with You: Best Portable Bluetooth Speakers for 2024



While your home audio system may rattle your neighbor's walls and your headphones may provide a crisp, clean listening experience for yourself, an integral part of music is sharing it with others. At the beach, the park, or wherever else your adventures take you, having a portable Bluetooth speaker allows you to take the music wherever you go.

There are many portable Bluetooth speakers out there that do the job of simply playing music on the go. As you can imagine, quality will vary as wildly as the price, but there are lots of other factors that determine what makes a good portable Bluetooth speaker. Some speakers are great for bringing along on a hike or a day at the beach, while still others make a trusted workshop companion. So we set out to find the best portable Bluetooth speakers for a variety of needs.

Things to Consider

The biggest factor in choosing the right portable Bluetooth speaker will be your personal use. Additionally, there are some fundamental things you should keep in mind when looking at any portable Bluetooth speaker.

Size and Portability

Determine how portable you need the speaker to be. Consider factors such as size, weight, and shape. Choose a speaker that is compact and lightweight enough to carry with you easily, whether you're traveling, hiking, or simply moving around the house.

Sound Quality

Consider the speaker's sound quality, including clarity, depth, and bass. Look for speakers with high-quality drivers, balanced performance, and minimal distortion, especially at higher volumes.

Battery Life

Check the speaker's battery life and consider how long you'll typically use it between charges. Look for speakers with long battery life, especially if you plan to use them for extended periods or in situations where access to power outlets may be limited.

Features and Controls

Consider the speaker's other features and controls, such as a built-in microphone for hands-free calling, playback controls, voice assistant support, and customizable EQ settings. Choose a speaker with intuitive controls and user-friendly features that enhance your listening experience.

Best Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Marshall Tufton

From amplifiers to headphones and speakers, Marshall's script is synonymous with quality audio equipment. The Tufton is no exception, and I would know because I've owned this one for a few years. I needed a speaker for my classic Alfa Romeo Spider that was lacking a radio. It needed to be good-looking and be able to provide loud high-quality sound with the top down at highway speeds. The Tufton came through in spades.

First off, it's great-looking. Its simulated leather case and guitar-inspired carry strap made it look right at home in the pretty Italian roadster. The sound quality is top-notch even at high volume thanks to its three-way design and rear-facing driver. It is IPX2-rated so it can withstand a bit of dampness, and the flush-mounted corner caps make it feel pretty sturdy. The battery offers up to 20 hours of playtime on a charge, but perhaps more impressive is the fact that it can be charged enough to provide four hours of play in just 20 minutes.

It's easy to use too, with three knobs for volume, bass, and treble at the top, along with a visual battery indicator. I could go on and on about this speaker—it's great, and I remain blown away by the crispness of the sound and its deep, clean bass. You can opt for a bundle with the Tufton and Marshall's noise-canceling earbuds, which I haven't tried, but if the Tufton itself is any indication I'm sure they're awesome too.

SOUNDBOKS 4

The SOUNDBOKS 4 is massively impressive. Its list of features is vast and its performance formidable. Some of the highlights include three Infineon amps, four drivers, a powder-coated aluminum frame, steel handles, shock-absorbing silicone ball corners, up to 40 hours of battery life from its interchangeable battery, 3.5-mm stereo input and output, two combo balanced inputs, and that's not even all of it. This all comes together to create an impressive package capable of rivaling or even besting some of the more established brands on the market.

It is pricey, and despite being "portable" it weighs more than 35 pounds. But this bad boy isn't for the person looking to bring a speaker along on a hike. This speaker is for turning a big open space like a beach or a park into a party. To that end, the speaker is also capable of being synced with up to four other SOUNDBOKS speakers to really create an impressive display of sound. This can be achieved via the SOUNDBOKS app, which allows you to not only connect multiple speakers but also customize your listening experience with a pretty comprehensive equalizer.

If the SOUNDBOKS 4 is a bit too much for you, the SOUNDBOKS Go is smaller and a bit more affordable while offering very solid performance and the same connectivity as its pricier sibling.

Roam

Sonos is known for its full home sound systems that allow you to control music output in multiple rooms at once. The Roam incorporates Sonos's Wi-Fi connectivity allowing it to act as a multi-room speaker (in conjunction with its other speakers) while being lightweight and portable. When you're not at home, the Roam connects to your device via Bluetooth and provides solid sound quality thanks to two Class-H digital amplifiers along with a mid-woofer and tweeter. The Automatic Trueplay feature allows the speaker to automatically optimize sound output depending on the environment.

The Roam is IP67-rated so it's both waterproof and dust-proof, and it's constructed from shock-absorbent materials. Sonos claims that you can get about 10 hours of playtime from a single charge, and the battery can be charged with the included USB-C or with any Qi-certified Wireless charger. If the wireless charging features piques your interest, Sonos offers its wireless charging pad to accompany the speaker.

Boom 3

The Boom 3 from Ultimate Ears has been one of the most popular Bluetooth speakers on the market for a few years now. It delivers well-balanced audio despite its compact size thanks to its 360-degree output. The speaker is IP67-rated so it can be submerged in water and even floats. Battery life is respectable at about 15 hours of playtime per charge. The Boom 3 can also be connected to the Ultimate Ears app, where you can customize the EQ and connect with multiple speakers for a more rowdy listening experience.

It comes in multiple colors and Ultimate Ears also offers a wireless charging dock for added convenience. Additionally, it comes with the added assurance of a two-year warranty.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A5

Bang & Olufsen produces some of the most premium consumer audio equipment around. As proof look no further than the presence of its speakers in the likes of Bentleys, Lamborghinis, and Audis. The Beosound A5 is by far the prettiest speaker on our list, with its aluminum body and vegetable-tanned leather strap. And rest assured, the Beosound A5 provides sound quality on par with its price tag and great looks.

The speaker features four active drivers and two passive bass radiators, along with two Class D amplifiers capable of delivering up to 240 watts of power. The drivers are oriented to provide 360-degree output so you can place the device anywhere in a room and receive a high-quality listening experience. The speaker is charged via a USB-C port and can provide up to 12 hours of listening on a full charge. With Bang & Olufsen's Mozart platform, you can connect the Beosound A5 to other Bang & Olufsen speakers, creating an even richer sound.

JBL Clip 3

The JBL Clip 3 takes the idea of a portable Bluetooth speaker to the max. The Clip 3 isn't just wireless and rechargeable like most portable speakers, it's really meant to accompany you on practically any and every adventure. It's IPX7 waterproof so it can be completely submerged in water, and its rugged rubber housing makes it durable enough to take anywhere. The party trick of this speaker is the built-in carabiner that allows you to clip it onto just about whatever you want.

Don't expect to be overwhelmed by transparent volume and sound quality—that is not the point of this speaker. You get 10 hours of battery life and can even take calls from the speaker thanks to its echo-canceling speakerphone. Since the Clip 3 becomes something of an accessory when clipped onto your person, it's awesome that JBL offers tons of color options so that you can properly accessorize.

Wonderboom 3

Like the Boom 3, the Wonderboom 3 has been tremendously popular over the last few years and it's likely down to its solid all-around package. It's one of the most compact speakers on our list at just over four inches tall. Despite this, the Wonderboom 3 offers 14 hours of playtime per charge, an IP67 rating, an Outdoor Boost button, and connectivity to the Ultimate Ears app allowing you to tune the EQ and connect to additional Wonderbooms for a more complete sound.

JBL Charge 5

If JBL's Clip 3 doesn't provide the volume and sound quality you crave, the Charge 5 is a solid step-up. While the Charge 5 isn't as convenient as the Clip 3 (highlighted later on the list), it's still one of the most portable on our list. The speaker features two drivers, along with two JBL bass radiators, to deliver room-filling sound. The PartyBoost feature allows you to pair two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers for an even more impressive listening experience.

The battery provides an impressive 20 hours of listening from a single charge, and the built-in power bank allows you to charge your devices while listening. It's IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can bring your music just about anywhere, and like with other JBL offerings it comes in a wide range of colors.

DeWalt 20V Bluetooth Speaker

DeWalt makes some awesome tools, but who knew the company made an awesome Bluetooth speaker as well? It's got a few big selling points, first of which is it's tough. The case is impact-resistant, and the metal grille adds to its air of invincibility. It uses DeWalt's 20-volt battery, which is compatible with the brand's line of over 180 tools. So if you already own one of the batteries it'll plug right into the speaker, giving you the power to swap in a new battery when one dies.

In terms of audio output, you get two drivers that provide solid volume and sound quality. You can connect via Bluetooth of course, but there is also an aux input jack if that suits your needs. It sports a convenient carrying handle that doubles as a phone holder, along with an array of chunky, highly legible buttons. Most importantly, it's backed by DeWalt's three-year limited warranty, one year of free service, and a 90-day money-back guarantee.

Anker Soundcore

The Soundcore by Anker isn't fancy, but it does exactly what it purports to do while being one of the most affordable speakers on the market. The specs are nothing crazy: You get two full-range drivers, 24 hours of battery life, Alexa connectivity, and an IPX5-rated casing to make it waterproof. This little speaker is tremendously popular, with nearly 80K five-star reviews on Amazon. It's hard to be disappointed at this price point.

FAQs

What features should I look for in a portable Bluetooth speaker?

When choosing a portable Bluetooth speaker, consider factors such as sound quality, battery life, connectivity options, durability, size and weight, water resistance, and additional features like built-in microphones, voice assistants, or customizable EQ settings. Choose a speaker that meets your specific needs and preferences.

Are portable Bluetooth speakers waterproof?

Some portable Bluetooth speakers are designed to be water-resistant or waterproof, making them suitable for use in wet or outdoor environments. Look for speakers with an IPX rating, indicating their level of water resistance, and choose a model that meets your needs for outdoor or water-related activities.

Can I connect multiple devices to a portable Bluetooth speaker at once?

Some portable Bluetooth speakers support multi-device pairing, allowing you to connect and switch between multiple devices simultaneously. This feature is useful for sharing control of the speaker among several users or seamlessly switching between different audio sources.

Why Trust Us?

Road & Track and its sibling publications at Hearst Autos represent three of the most influential automotive publications in the world. We rely on decades of experience in the automotive and gear spaces to help readers make informed purchasing choices. Read more about our testing process here.

With the legacies of Autoweek, Car and Driver, and Road & Track behind us, the Hearst Autos Gear Team is more concerned with the trust our readers have in us than our bottom line. We won't tell you to buy something if we wouldn't buy it ourselves or recommend it to our friends, and we'll never claim to have used or tested something we haven't.

We've evaluated dozens of product categories, like electric bikes, traction boards, wiper blades, and radar detectors. Our picks and recommendations of products and gear are based on testing and knowledge, not hype.

