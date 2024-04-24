Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Owners Claim Camaros, Other GM Vehicle Fobs Are Easily Hacked

A proposed class action lawsuit over key fobs for certain 2010 to present GM vehicles, including Chevy Camaros, could cause some waves. According to the lawsuit, the alleged flaw allows thieves to unlock and steal a vehicle without the alarm being triggered.

Burglars efficiently break windows to rifle through cars in California beach community.

The lawsuit filing specifically focuses on 2010 to 2023 Camaros, claiming in the 38-page document that the radio signal the key fobs transmit can be easily intercepted. We’ve seen thieves use these devices to capture the signal from a person’s fob, including when it’s inside a house at night, boosting it to another device outside the car to unlock it and start the engine.

With thefts of Camaros way up in Los Angeles, this lawsuit is particularly interesting. The filing claims the alleged security flaw allows thieves to unlock and start a target vehicle in as little as 20-30 seconds.

In the filing is the claim there are many videos online which walk would-be thieves through the process of hacking GM key fob signals. We haven’t seen those, but we have firsthand witnessed how-to videos for boosting certain Kias and Hyundais posted on more social media platforms than just TikTok.

That leads us to an important question: if social media sites were able to crack down on “misinformation” about the pandemic and other key topics, why can’t they do the same with videos teaching people how to steal cars? And why hasn’t anyone sued these social media companies for allowing such videos to be posted?

We see many class action lawsuits in the auto industry, in part thanks to the nature of the business, but this is the first of its kind we’re aware of. It could cause automakers to think harder about security when it comes to key fobs, something we’d love to see happen since so many thieves attack that vulnerability lately.

Source: classaction.org

Image via Osman Vargas/Facebook

