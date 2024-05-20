Over 200,000 electric stoves from Kenmore, Frigidaire recalled after multiple fires, injuries

The Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled about 203,000 electric stoves by Frigidaire and Kenmore due to fire and safety hazards.

Over 200,000 electric stoves made by Kenmore and Frigidaire have been recalled due to fire and burn hazards.

The recalled electric ranges, or stoves, have several issues, including spontaneously turning on and failing to turn off when switched off, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Devices may also heat to temperatures other than the one users select.

Since the initial recall in 2009, the agency has received at least 212 reports of stoves functioning erratically, including 14 reports of fires. There have also been eight reports of injuries from burns to hands or arms and reports of smoke inhalation.

The recalled appliances were sold from June 2001 through August 2009 at Sears and other independent appliance stores in the U.S. for around $1,000 to $2,500.

Which Frigidaire and Kenmore appliances are being recalled? List of model numbers

The CPSC recalled about 203,000 smooth-top electric stoves with rear panel rotary knobs and digital displays. The ranges were sold in white, black, bisque and stainless steel.

Owners can check their brand name, model and serial number on the frame of the drawer at the bottom of the device when the drawer is opened.

Included in the recall are Frigidaire, Frigidaire Gallery and Frigidaire Professional with the model numbers listed below. Also included are products in the serial number range VF122xxxxx - VF936xxxxx, the CPSC announced.

FEFBZ90GC

FEFLMC55GC

FEFLZ87GC

GLEF396AB

GLEF396AQ

GLEF396AS

GLEF396CQ

GLEF396CS

GLEFM397DB

GLEFM397DQ

GLEFM397DS

GLEFM97FPB

GLEFM97FPW

GLEFM97GPB

GLEFM97GPW

LEEFM389FE

PLEF398AC

PLEF398CC

PLEF398DC

PLEFM399DC

PLEFMZ99EC

PLEFMZ99GC

PLEFZ398EC

PLEFZ398GC

Also included in the recall are Kenmore Elite smooth-top electric ranges with the following model numbers and between the serial number range VF122xxxxx - VF334xxxxx.

790.990121

790.990131

790.990141

790.990191

Electrolux to offer free fix for repairable stoves

Those with stoves listed in the recall are advised to contact Electrolux for steps on how to avoid injury. The home appliance company will offer free inspection and repair if the stove is repairable.

"If the range is not repairable, consumers will receive a refund in the form of a $50 electronic gift card and reimbursement of up to $60 for the haul-away fee for their recalled range, once they have submitted proof of purchase of a new range and the haul-away fee paid," the CPSC said in the announcement.

Electrolux may also reimburse haul-away fees over $60 if users share receipts or other documentation that they previously paid them, per the CPSC.

Consumers can call Electrolux Group's toll-free phone number at 888-845-8226 Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET. They could also email at potentiometerrecall@electrolux.com or online at https://www.ema-recall.com/potentiometer or www.potentiometerrecall.com or www.frigidaire.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kenmore, Frigidaire electric stove recall: Reports of fires, injuries