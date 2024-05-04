OU tapped for U.S. Space Command’s Academic Engagement Enterprise

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – U.S. Space Command is looking to the University of Oklahoma to focus on several key areas of research critical to future space exploration.

The university was recently selected to join the U.S. Space Commands Academic Engagement Enterprise, which brings space focused research, innovation and education to being a focal point right here in Oklahoma.

“There’s a lot going on right now in space and so the university is getting involved in that on multiple levels,” the universities Director of Executive Business Programs for Aerospace and Defense at the Price College of Business Shad Satterthwaite.

Exploration of the final frontier is sitting at the forefront. U.S. Space Command looked to leverage the expertise of OU’s Aerospace and Defense Innovation Institute for research in defense and global security.

“There’s so much to do out there,” Satterthwaite said.

The Price College of Business has also started a masters program for anyone interested in the commercial aspects of space.

“We want to give them the leadership skills they need and the business skills to adapt,” Satterthwaite said.

Several key areas will come into play for the future of the programs and studies like space situational awareness, access, resilience and even war fighting among them.

“We feel it’s a contribution, you know, not just to the economy of the state and the country, but also what we do,” Satterthwaite said. “It contributes to national security by preparing leaders and people that are savvy in those kind of ways.”

