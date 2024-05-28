Oshkosh teen wins $40,000 Amazon scholarship and internship

OSHKOSH – One teenager’s future seems pretty bright.

Riley Jerger could be looking at a potential career at one of the nation’s most recognizable brands after earning a $40,000 Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship and a paid internship with the technological giant.

Riley Jerger.

A senior at Lourdes Academy, 18-year-old Jerger is just one of two students in Wisconsin and among 400 others nationwide to receive this prestigious scholarship.

“I’ve always been interested in engineering, but to receive something like this is still shocking because it’s such a big scholarship,” Jerger told the Northwestern.

“I’m very excited about this opportunity with Amazon because the company is so big with a diverse background, and that gives me so much more scope to learn and grow.”

According to a news release from Amazon, recipients were chosen based on a variety of criteria, including their academic achievement, demonstrated leadership, participation in school and community activities, work experience, future goals and financial need.

The scholarship gives students a chance to gain hands-on practical work experience with mentorship from Amazon leaders.

Each scholarship winner will also receive skills development, access to an emergency grant fund for unexpected financial obligations, and networking opportunities with Amazon employees.

And while the opportunity may have come as a welcomed surprise for Jerger’s parents, his penchant for engineering certainly hasn’t.

Riley's dad, Matt, says he's been working on cars since he was 5 years old.

Riley Jerger always feels at home getting his hands dirty.

Riley’s dad, Matt, recalls his son showing a great interest in figuring out how things work from as early as 5 years old.

“He has always helped out doing car repairs and he even took out the dishwasher because he just wanted to know how things worked and why things worked,” his father explained.

“From that standpoint, he’s always been fascinated at STEM subjects, so we’re really excited for him winning this scholarship and looking at a path in mechanical engineering.”

As an intern, Riley will get the chance to work on software or hardware engineering teams with managers and tech mentors on projects that directly impact Amazon customers.

Interns also will get to work on core platforms like Amazon Web Services, seller logistics and the Amazon retail platform.

Before that happens, though, Riley will have to choose between going to University of Wisconsin-Madison and Michigan Tech, where he plans to do mechanical engineering with a minor in aerospace engineering.

“My grandpa was a pilot and has a real love for airplanes, and my dad always had me work with him on car projects and other stuff like that, so this is what I love,” Riley said.

“My life has been about me getting my hands dirty.”

Applications for the next set of Amazon Future Engineer Scholarships will be open in the fall and can be found at https://www.amazonfutureengineer.com.

