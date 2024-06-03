New options for recycling televisions, electronics

Jun. 3—LEWISBURG — Officials in Union County want to inform the public about new recycling options for electronic waste.

Union County's Recycling Coordinator Robert Huntington and Planning and Economic Development Director Shawn McLaughlin said they welcome a recent announcement from ReWorld and Goodwill Keystone Area to provide free electronic waste recycling in 42 locations in 22 central and southeastern Pennsylvania counties. The only location to accept electronic waste in the four-county area is the Goodwill Store & Donation Center, 175 International Drive, Lewisburg.

"The Goodwill thing is huge," said Huntington. "This is a central location for an organization that is established. They're not a fly-by-night. They're not going anywhere."

"We're trying to get the word out," McLaughlin said. "E-waste is a huge problem. Up until now, it's been difficult to get rid of this stuff. We hope this is something Goodwill sustains long-term. If not, we're back to square one."

Additionally, the Lycoming County Resource Management Services at 447 Alexander Drive, Montgomery, allows private residents to drop off their televisions and computers for free. They do not accept items for free from businesses, government entities, school districts, hospitals or nonprofits. The HandUP Foundation in Milton takes certain appliances and electronics at a fee, but they do not take televisions, computer monitors, ink cartridges or toner.

The Goodwill program, made possible through efforts of the Pennsylvania Recycling Market Center, began when Recycling Markets Center industry experts mapped Goodwill processes and operations. They then used their finding to interpret the facility needs of Goodwill Keystone Area. Understanding Goodwill criteria and the e-waste landscape, the Recycling Markets Center coordinated the introduction of e-waste vendors to Goodwill Keystone Area, resulting in a successful pairing with ReWorld, according to a media release from Goodwill.

ReWorld and Goodwill Keystone Area launched the initiative in response to a pressing need in the region, expanding electronic recycling options under the PA Covered Device Recycling Act 108 for many counties currently underserved by existing recycling programs. Many counties, including densely populated areas such as Montgomery, Bucks and Chester counties in the Philadelphia suburbs, lack comprehensive, e-waste disposal services. This gap poses significant challenges for residents, particularly when disposing of items like televisions, which typically incur additional fees and may only be collected on one specific day, if at all, according to Goodwill.

The new initiative will leverage Goodwill Keystone Area's broad network of 42 stores and donation center sites, establishing each as a drop-off point for a wide variety of e-waste items from televisions and computers to other household electronics, including mobile devices, gaming systems, telephones, toasters, vacuums and much more — with a goal to collect half a million pounds of electronic waste within the first year. The program will not only facilitate easier access to e-waste recycling for residents but also encourage them to donate other gently used items, such as clothing, books and household goods, according to Goodwill.

If the electronics dropped off are at the end of their life or broken and Goodwill Keystone Area cannot sell them in their stores, they will be responsibly recycled by ReWorld, according to Goodwill.

The county used to have recycling events that would cost $3,000 to $4,000. The state Department of Environmental Protection's Household Hazardous Waste grant would pay for 50 percent of the program, said Huntington.

However, the state in 2010 passed the Covered Device Recycling Act that required manufacturers to recycle 100 percent in pounds of what was sold. Because of the new act, the state in 2015 eliminated the municipality's eligibility to apply for grants for electronic recycling, Huntington said.

"The problem is, the old TVs being recycled are way heavier than the new models being sold," said McLaughlin. "The manufacturers would meet their quota under the Covered Device Recycling Act very early in the year. There was way more demand for recycling than they were required to take back. It created a gap. In rural areas, there was no one taking the stuff."

In 2023, the county used $83,067 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a free electronics recycling event over two days in July. The county collected 66.5 tons of televisions and electronics but was forced to end the event early and turn people away when Responsible Recycling Services LLC ran out of truck room to haul the recyclables, said Huntington.