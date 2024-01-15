OpenAI seeks to allay election meddling fears in blog post

Anna Tong
·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows OpenAI logo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Anna Tong

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - - Artificial intelligence lab OpenAI published a blog post Monday seeking to address fears that its technology will meddle with elections, as more than a third of the globe prepares to head to the polls this year.

The use of AI to interfere with election integrity has been a concern since the Microsoft-backed company released two products: ChatGPT, which can mimic human writing convincingly, and DALL-E, whose technology can be used to create "deepfakes," or realistic-looking images that are fabricated.

Those worried include OpenAI's own CEO Sam Altman, who testified in Congress in May that he was "nervous" about generative AI's ability to compromise election integrity through "one-on-one interactive disinformation."

The San Francisco-based company said that in the United States, which will hold presidential elections this year, it is working with the National Association of Secretaries of State, an organization that focuses on promoting effective democratic processes such as elections.

ChatGPT will direct users to CanIVote.org when asked certain election-related questions, it added.

The company also said it is working on making it more obvious when images are AI-generated using DALL-E, and is planning to put a "cr" icon on images to indicate it was AI-generated, following a protocol created by the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity.

It is also working on ways to identify DALL-E-generated content even after images have been modified.

In its blog post, OpenAI emphasized that its policies prohibit its technology to be used in ways it has identified as potentially abusive, such as creating chatbots pretending to be real people, or discouraging voting.

It also prohibits DALL-E from creating images of real people, including political candidates, it said.

The company faces challenges policing what is actually happening on its platform.

When Reuters last year tried to create images of Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the request was blocked and a message appeared saying it "may not follow our content policy."

Reuters, however, was able to create images of at least a dozen other U.S. politicians, including former Vice President Mike Pence.

(Reporting by Anna Tong in San Francisco; editing by Miral Fahmy)

Recommended Stories

  • EU checking if Microsoft's OpenAI investment falls under merger rules

    The European Union is checking whether Microsoft's investment in generative AI giant OpenAI is reviewable under the bloc's merger regulations, it said today. The development comes in the wake of the turmoil at OpenAI in late November when the then board voted to oust founder and CEO Sam Altman -- a shock move that triggered an aggressive counter maneuver by OpenAI investor Microsoft, which stepped in to say it was hiring Altman. The episode ended with the return of Altman to lead OpenAI and a new board being appointed -- a configuration that saw the departure of number of members who had voted to remove him.

  • A timeline of Sam Altman's firing from OpenAI -- and the fallout

    In a dramatic turn of events late Friday, ex-Y Combinator president Sam Altman was fired as CEO of AI startup OpenAI, the company behind viral AI hits like ChatGPT, GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, by OpenAI's board of directors. Then, the company's longtime president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, resigned -- as did three senior OpenAI researchers. Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?

  • OpenAI admits it's impossible to train generative AI without copyrighted materials

    OpenAI said it's "impossible to train today's leading AI models without using copyrighted materials."

  • OpenAI claims New York Times copyright lawsuit is without merit

    In other words, in creating generative AI systems like GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, which "learn" from billions of examples of artwork, ebooks, essays and more to generate human-like text and images, OpenAI believes that it isn't required to license or otherwise pay for the examples -- even if it makes money from those models. OpenAI also addresses in its letter regurgitation, the phenomenon where generative AI models spit out training data verbatim (or near-verbatim) when prompted in a certain way -- for example, generating a photo that's identical to one taken by a famous photographer. OpenAI makes the case that regurgitation is less likely to occur with training data from a single source (e.g., The New York Times) and places the onus on users to "act responsibly" and avoid intentionally prompting its models to regurgitate.

  • OpenAI moves to shrink regulatory risk in EU around data privacy

    While most of Europe was still knuckle deep in the holiday chocolate selection box late last month, ChatGPT maker OpenAI was busy firing out an email with details of an incoming update to its terms that looks intended to shrink its regulatory risk in the European Union. The AI giant's technology has come under early scrutiny in the region over ChatGPT's impact on people's privacy -- with a number of open investigations into data protection concerns linked to how the chatbot processes people's information and the data it can generate about individuals, including from watchdogs in Italy and Poland. "We have changed the OpenAI entity that provides services such as ChatGPT to EEA and Swiss residents to our Irish entity, OpenAI Ireland Limited," OpenAI wrote in an email to users sent on December 28.

  • This is the future of generative AI, according to generative AI

    Explore generative AI's promise and challenges, navigating ethical dilemmas and learning from Sam Altman's leadership shift at OpenAI.

  • OpenAI became the nexus of the technology world in 2023

    Let’s take a look at how OpenAI and its chatbot have impacted consumer electronics in 2023 and where they might lead the industry in the new year.

  • The New York Times wants OpenAI and Microsoft to pay for training data

    The New York Times is suing OpenAI and its close collaborator (and investor), Microsoft, for allegedly violating copyright law by training generative AI models on Times' content. In the lawsuit, filed in the Federal District Court in Manhattan, The Times contends that millions of its articles were used to train AI models, including those underpinning OpenAI's ultra-popular ChatGPT and Microsoft's Copilot, without its consent. The Times is calling for OpenAI and Microsoft to "destroy" models and training data containing the offending material and to be held responsible for "billions of dollars in statutory and actual damages" related to the "unlawful copying and use of The Times’s uniquely valuable works."

  • Microsoft's Copilot AI assistant arrives on Android

    Microsoft’s Copilot tool is now an app on the Google Play Store on Android mobile devices.

  • Microsoft bet big on AI in 2023, but its AI future is still unclear

    Microsoft is repositioning itself as an AI-focused company, but it's still unclear if that will actually make its products better.

  • 8 predictions for AI in 2024

    2024, however, will be the year when the hype runs full-steam into reality as people reckon with the capabilities and limitations of AI at large. After the leadership shake-up in November, OpenAI is going to be a changed company — perhaps not outwardly, but the trickle-down effect of Sam Altman being more fully in charge will be felt at every level.

  • What Cowboys, Rams, Dolphins and Browns should care about after wild-card losses

    Matt Harmon offers one takeaway for each of the wild-card losers to focus on with their seasons over.

  • Spot Technologies, now with $2M, will see AI security tech go into Mexico Walmarts

    Spot Technologies, an El Salvador-based artificial intelligence startup, raised $2 million in funding. The company, with operations in Chile, is developing cloud technology that turns cameras in retail and logistics locations into an intelligent system tracking behavior analysis and security. Julio Abrego, co-founder and CEO, and his team started the company in 2018 to develop models, algorithms and modules for computer vision to enhance the video surveillance industry, Abrego told TechCrunch via email.

  • NFL Wild Card Monday: Steelers vs. Bills scores, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

    The Bills and Steelers both struggled during the 2023 season.

  • Elon's Tesla robot is sort of 'ok' at folding laundry in pre-scripted demo

    Elon Musk's Optimus humanoid robot from Tesla is doing more stuff -- this time folding a t-shirt on a table in a development facility. The robot looks to be fairly competent when it comes to this task, but moments after Musk shared the video, he also shared some follow-up information which definitely dampens some of the enthusiasm for the robot's domestic feat. Musk said that eventually, it will "certainly be able to do this fully autonomously," however, and without the highly artificial constraints in place for this demo, including the fixed height table and single article of clothing in the carefully placed basket.

  • AP Top 25 women's basketball poll: Iowa stepping up around star Caitlin Clark

    Ten teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 lost at least one game, including two of the three final undefeated teams that were ranked in the top five.

  • Nikon made an AI imaging camera that detects when cows are about to give birth

    Nikon has taken its imaging and AI prowess in a unexpected direction with a new system that can alert farmers if a cow is about to give birth.

  • Gen Z Republicans are gearing up for the Iowa caucuses and 2024 primary season. Here are their biggest concerns.

    Issues are driving young voters to the polls more than political candidates themselves.

  • Save $1,200 on this Epson Home Cinema 4K PRO-UHD Laser Projector

    The refurbished Epson Home Cinema 4K Laser Projector stands out as an exceptional choice for those who desire a premium home theater experience

  • Retail sales and investment banks: What to watch this week

    A four day trading week awaits US investors looking to build on positive momentum gathered during the first full trading week of 2024.