OpenAI launches new, conversational GPT-40 with 'real-time responsiveness'

An illustration picture shows the introduction page of ChatGPT, an interactive AI chatbot model trained and developed by OpenAI. On Monday, OpenAI introduced its newest AI model, GPT-40, which is "much faster" and more conversational. File photo by Wu Hao/EPA-EFE

May 13 (UPI) -- OpenAI has revealed its newest AI model, a desktop version of its popular chatbot ChatGPT that will make it easier to use.

OpenAI introduced the new GPT-40, which is "much faster" and more conversational, during a live-streamed event Monday.

"This is the first time that we are really making a huge step forward when it comes to the ease of use," said OpenAI technology chief Mira Murati, who said the "integration becomes much more natural and far, far easier."

OpenAI displayed GPT-40's real-time conversational speech Monday in a demonstration, showing the chatbot's new range and emotions as it identified a dog without prompting, and gave advice about nerves while assessing the user's breathing.

Live demo of GPT-4o realtime conversational speech pic.twitter.com/FON78LxAPL— OpenAI (@OpenAI) May 13, 2024

"You can now interrupt the model. You don't have to wait for it to finish her turn before you can start speaking," OpenAI researcher Mark Chen told viewers.

"Second, the model is real-time responsiveness. That means you don't have this awkward two to three second lag before you wait for the model to give a response. And finally, the model picks up on emotion," Chen added in the demo posted Monday on X.

The digital assistant can also view screenshots, photos or documents and carry on conversations about them. And Murati said GPT-40 can remember previous conversations

"Over the next few weeks, we'll be rolling out these capabilities to everyone," Murati added.

The new GPT-40 will become available to customers of ChatGPT Plus and Team on Tuesday, and then to Enterprise at a later date.

"We are beginning to roll out GPT-40 to ChatGPT Plus and Team users, with availability for Enterprise users coming soon," according to an OpenAI blog post.

"We are also starting to roll out to ChatGPT Free with usage limits today. Plus users will have a message limit that is up to 5x greater than free users, and Team and Enterprise users will have even higher limits."

GPT-40 updates OpenAI's previous GPT-4 model, which launched last year, and is expected to boost Microsoft products. The Seattle-based tech giant has invested billions of dollars into OpenAI to embed its technology into Microsoft hardware.

"The new voice and video mode is the best computer interface I've ever used," OpenAI chief executive officer Sam Altman said in a blog post following Monday's announcement.

"Talking to a computer has never felt really natural for me; now it does," Altman said. "As we add optional personalization, access to your information, the ability to take actions on your behalf, and more, I can really see an exciting future where we are able to use computers to do much more than ever before."