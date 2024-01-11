OpenAI is gearing up for a legal fight with The New York Times. A loss could cause chaos for the entire AI industry.

Beatrice Nolan
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • OpenAI and Microsoft are facing lawsuits over the AI lab's flagship product, ChatGPT.

  • In a recent suit, The New York Times alleged near word-for-word repetition of its articles.

  • OpenAI has fired back at the Times, accusing them of "intentionally manipulating prompts."

OpenAI and The New York Times are gearing up for a legal fight.

The Times sued the AI company in December, accusing OpenAI and its parent company, Microsoft, of taking a "free ride" on its journalism by using it to build products without "permission or payment."

The suit is one of many trying to get the company to pay up for the use of copyrighted content in AI training. It follows several other complaints from copyright owners, including prominent authors such as George R.R. Martin, who accuse the ChatGPT creator of misusing their work.

However, of the lawsuits piling up against OpenAI, the Times's suit is predicted to pack the biggest punch.

While the Times' claim doesn't specify damages, it says the two tech companies should be held liable for "billions of dollars in statutory and actual damages."

The claim contains hundreds of pages of exhibits, featuring examples of nearly word-for-word excerpts of articles said to have been generated by chatbots. In a post on X, Gary Marcus, a leading artificial-intelligence expert, called the excerpts "particularly damning."

OpenAI has indicted its ready to fight the case, arguing the examples provided by the Times are "not telling the full story."

In a blog posted on Monday, the company accused The Times of "intentionally manipulating prompts" to get ChatGPT to regurgitate the articles.

'Catastrophic' consequences

If the Times were to win the case, it could be catastrophic for the entire AI industry, Alex Connock, a senior fellow at Oxford University's Saïd Business School, told BI.

This is because all the main language models "have trained on datasets of questionable provenance, and a loss on the principle that fair dealing could enable learning from third-party materials would be a blow to the entire industry," Connock said.

A win for the Times could open the door for a flood of similar claims from content makers.

Several other companies, including Meta and Stability AI, have already faced legal claims concerning the alleged misuse of copyrighted content.

If OpenAI were to lose the case, Connock said it "would open up the opportunity for all other content makers who believe their content has been crawled (which is basically everyone) and produce damage on an industrywide scale."

OpenAI is seemingly aware of these consequences. The AI company has said it would be impossible to build AI products like ChatGPT without using copyrighted material.

While Connock called the Times' case "extensive and well-argued," pointing in particular to the near-verbatim repetition of entire Times articles, he noted that OpenAI has already shown it can craft arguments to fight similar cases.

In a response to the authors' lawsuit, the company said the plaintiff's claims had misconceived "the scope of copyright, failing to take into account the limitations and exceptions (including fair use) that properly leave room for innovations like the large language models now at the forefront of artificial intelligence."

Chances of success

Just how likely the Times' case is to make it to court is an entirely different question.

The timing is significant, as the media organization has been negotiating with OpenAI since April about licensing its content. The Associated Press signed similar deals with OpenAI last year, as did Axel Springer, which owns BI.

OpenAI said in a statement that conversations with the Times had been "productive and moving forward constructively" and that the company was "surprised and disappointed with this development."

The two, Fortune reported, had reached an impasse in the negotiations before the complaint was filed.

Connock believes the complexities of the case would also incentivize the Times to settle.

"What will almost inevitably happen is that the NY Times will settle, having extracted a better monetization deal for use of its content" than other global publishers, he said.

He added the future of media organizations was contingent on these deals.

"Digital methods will be needed to add an attribution layer to LLMs; these will be monetized, and that could save the content production industry at large, far beyond just the NY Times, from commercial oblivion," he said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • ChatGPT: Everything you need to know about the AI-powered chatbot

    ChatGPT, OpenAI’s text-generating AI chatbot, has taken the world by storm. Following a proposed ban on using news publications and books to train AI chatbots in the UK, OpenAI submitted a plea to the House of Lords communications and digital committee.

  • ChatGPT maker OpenAI launches GPT Store and a subscription tier for teams

    OpenAI rolled out a store for custom GPTs and a new small business ChatGPT subscription tier on Wednesday. The GPT Store gives developers and users alike the chance to share and profit from their custom versions of the viral chatbot.

  • OpenAI admits it's impossible to train generative AI without copyrighted materials

    OpenAI said it's "impossible to train today's leading AI models without using copyrighted materials."

  • Want to build a startup off OpenAI? Start here

    This is a popular topic on TechCrunch+, where columnists spend considerable time discussing how startups can take advantage of OpenAI. The following subscriber-only articles should serve as a foundation for founders building an AI startup on or off OpenAI's platform. As Haje Jan Kamps writes, despite OpenAI’s enticing wrappers, nothing can serve as a substitute for a sustainable company with a solid, standalone product.

  • Despite free access to GPT-4, Microsoft's Copilot app hasn't impacted ChatGPT installs or revenue

    Microsoft Copilot, the company's recently launched AI chatbot built with OpenAI technologies, does not yet appear to be siphoning users away from OpenAI's own ChatGPT, according to a new analysis of app store data. Copilot, which combines an AI chatbot with an Image Creator feature powered by DALL-E 3, is notable for offering free access to OpenAI's newer GPT-4 technology -- something that OpenAI charges for in ChatGPT, which runs on GPT-3.5. Given it's a free alternative, it's somewhat surprising that Copilot's launch hasn't seemingly impacted ChatGPT's installs or revenue as of yet -- but that could be explained by the lack of promotion.

  • OpenAI moves to shrink regulatory risk in EU around data privacy

    While most of Europe was still knuckle deep in the holiday chocolate selection box late last month, ChatGPT maker OpenAI was busy firing out an email with details of an incoming update to its terms that looks intended to shrink its regulatory risk in the European Union. The AI giant's technology has come under early scrutiny in the region over ChatGPT's impact on people's privacy -- with a number of open investigations into data protection concerns linked to how the chatbot processes people's information and the data it can generate about individuals, including from watchdogs in Italy and Poland. "We have changed the OpenAI entity that provides services such as ChatGPT to EEA and Swiss residents to our Irish entity, OpenAI Ireland Limited," OpenAI wrote in an email to users sent on December 28.

  • The New York Times wants OpenAI and Microsoft to pay for training data

    The New York Times is suing OpenAI and its close collaborator (and investor), Microsoft, for allegedly violating copyright law by training generative AI models on Times' content. In the lawsuit, filed in the Federal District Court in Manhattan, The Times contends that millions of its articles were used to train AI models, including those underpinning OpenAI's ultra-popular ChatGPT and Microsoft's Copilot, without its consent. The Times is calling for OpenAI and Microsoft to "destroy" models and training data containing the offending material and to be held responsible for "billions of dollars in statutory and actual damages" related to the "unlawful copying and use of The Times’s uniquely valuable works."

  • The New York Times is suing OpenAI and Microsoft for copyright infringement

    The New York Times is suing OpenAI and Microsoft for copyright infringement for using published news articles to train its artificial intelligence chatbots.

  • OpenAI became the nexus of the technology world in 2023

    Let’s take a look at how OpenAI and its chatbot have impacted consumer electronics in 2023 and where they might lead the industry in the new year.

  • Microsoft's Copilot AI chatbot app arrives on iOS

    Microsoft also releases a Copilot app for iPhones and iPads, days after rolling out an Android version.

  • This is the future of generative AI, according to generative AI

    Explore generative AI's promise and challenges, navigating ethical dilemmas and learning from Sam Altman's leadership shift at OpenAI.

  • OpenAI inks deal with Axel Springer on licensing news for model training

    Many, if not most, generative AI tech vendors argue that fair use entitles them to train AI models on copyrighted material scraped from the internet -- even if they don't get permission from the rightsholders. OpenAI today announced that it's reached an agreement with Axel Springer, the Berlin-based owner of publications including Business Insider and Politico, to train its generative AI models on the publisher's content and add recent Axel Springer-published articles to OpenAI's viral AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT. It's OpenAI's second such arrangement with a news organization after the startup said that it would license some of the The Associated Press' archives for model training.

  • OpenAI buffs safety team and gives board veto power on risky AI

    OpenAI is expanding its internal safety processes to fend off the threat of harmful AI. A new "safety advisory group" will sit above the technical teams and make recommendations to leadership, and the board has been granted veto power — of course, whether it will actually use it is another question entirely. In a new document and blog post, OpenAI discusses their updated "Preparedness Framework," which one imagines got a bit of a retool after November's shake-up that removed the board's two most "decelerationist" members: Ilya Sutskever (still at the company in a somewhat changed role) and Helen Toner (totally gone).

  • Walmart makes a rare CES appearance to promote AI-powered shopping

    Walmart’s new generative AI-powered search functions will be available on iOS and Android mobile devices as well as through the company’s website.

  • Meta reportedly laid off 60 technical program managers at Instagram

    According to Business Insider, Meta recently told at least 60 of its employees at Instagram that it's eliminating their position altogether.

  • Google lays off hundreds of employees in its Assistant, hardware and other divisions

    Google has laid off "several hundred" workers in multiple divisions each in a new round of belt tightening.

  • Inflation expected to have ticked up slightly in December

    The December Consumer Price Index report is set to put the market's soft-landing narrative to the test on Thursday.

  • Finn raises $109M on a $658M valuation, taking its car subscription platform up another gear

    Finn, a startup based out of Munich that operates a platform for new car subscriptions -- an alternative to buying or leasing for those who want to drive new vehicles -- has raised a sizable round of growth funding, money it plans to use to expand its tech and reach, with a move into more electric vehicles and cloud-based tools to manage its services. The company, which currently manages 25,000 subscriptions in Germany and the U.S., has raised €100 million ($109 million), a Series C that values the company at €600 million post-money ($658 million at current rates). Planet First Partners, a European growth equity firm that says it focuses on sustainability, is leading the round.

  • CES 2024: The weirdest tech, gadgets and AI claims from Las Vegas

    CES 2024 is in full swing in Las Vegas. In an era of CES where companies are all-in on the AI hype machine, there are bound to be gadgets and claims that are a little odd, to say the least. Here are the eight strangest gadgets, tech and claims from CES 2024 so far.

  • Who knew dogs enjoyed downtempo music?

    Would you subscribe to an AI dog music service?