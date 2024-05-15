OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever leaves the company

"Welcome to OpenAI" is written on the ChatGPT homepage. The co-founder of ChatGPT developer OpenAI, Ilya Sutskever, is leaving the company, he announced on 15 May. Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

The co-founder of ChatGPT developer OpenAI, Ilya Sutskever, is leaving the company, he announced on Tuesday.

The company’s trajectory had been "nothing short of miraculous," Sutskever wrote on X.

"I am excited for what comes next — a project that is very personally meaningful to me about which I will share details in due time."

Sutskever was one of the members of OpenAI's board of directors who fired Sam Altman from his position as chief executive, and dropped him from the board. Altman returned to the top job a few days later after protests from employees. Sutskever also changed his mind and wrote at the time that he regretted his move.

Following Sutskever's resignation Altman wrote on X that Sutskever was "easily one of the greatest minds of our generation," he wrote.

"OpenAI would not be what it is without him. Although he has something personally meaningful he is going to go work on, I am forever grateful for what he did here and committed to finishing the mission we started together."

ChatGPT is the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot that triggered the hype surrounding artificial intelligence, firing up popular expectations and fears of AI.

As a result, OpenAI became one of the most important start-ups in the world - and Altman became the face of the new AI movement.