OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, US House Speaker Mike Johnson discuss AI's risk

Kanishka Singh
·2 min read
Sam Altman meets with U.S. House Speaker Johnson on the Hill in Washington, U.S.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Kanishka Singh

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - OpenAI CEO Sam Altman met Republican U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson on Capitol Hill on Thursday and the two discussed the risks of artificial intelligence, the lawmaker's office and the ChatGPT maker's boss said.

WHY IT IS IMPORTANT

The administration of Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden has been pressing lawmakers for AI regulation, but a polarized U.S. Congress, where Republicans control the House and Democrats have a Senate majority, has made little headway in passing effective regulation.

The rise of AI has fed a host of concerns, including the fear that it could be used to disrupt the democratic process, turbocharge fraud or lead to job loss, among other harms. Europe is ahead of the U.S. on regulations around AI, with lawmakers there drafting AI rules.

KEY QUOTES

The two met on Thursday "to discuss the promise and risks of AI and other technologies. The Speaker believes that Congress should encourage innovation, help maintain our competitive edge, and stay mindful of potential risks," Johnson's office said in a statement.

Altman told reporters they discussed "trying to balance this sort of tremendous upside and figure out how to mitigate the risk" of AI, adding he was "excited to see what the legislative process will do."

CONTEXT

Microsoft-backed OpenAI was founded as an open-source nonprofit, before co-founder Altman pivoted to a capped-profit structure in 2019.

In November, Altman said Microsoft would take a non-voting, observer position on the company's board.

OpenAI ousted Altman on Nov. 17 without any detailed cause, setting off alarm bells among investors and employees. He was reinstated days later with the promise of a new board.

In October, Biden signed an executive order requiring developers of AI systems that pose risks to U.S. national security, economy and public safety to share results of safety tests with the federal government. The order goes beyond voluntary commitments AI companies had made this year.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by David Gregorio)

Recommended Stories

  • ChatGPT: Everything you need to know about the AI-powered chatbot

    ChatGPT, OpenAI’s text-generating AI chatbot, has taken the world by storm. Following a proposed ban on using news publications and books to train AI chatbots in the UK, OpenAI submitted a plea to the House of Lords communications and digital committee.

  • Want to build a startup off OpenAI? Start here

    This is a popular topic on TechCrunch+, where columnists spend considerable time discussing how startups can take advantage of OpenAI. The following subscriber-only articles should serve as a foundation for founders building an AI startup on or off OpenAI's platform. As Haje Jan Kamps writes, despite OpenAI’s enticing wrappers, nothing can serve as a substitute for a sustainable company with a solid, standalone product.

  • Despite free access to GPT-4, Microsoft's Copilot app hasn't impacted ChatGPT installs or revenue

    Microsoft Copilot, the company's recently launched AI chatbot built with OpenAI technologies, does not yet appear to be siphoning users away from OpenAI's own ChatGPT, according to a new analysis of app store data. Copilot, which combines an AI chatbot with an Image Creator feature powered by DALL-E 3, is notable for offering free access to OpenAI's newer GPT-4 technology -- something that OpenAI charges for in ChatGPT, which runs on GPT-3.5. Given it's a free alternative, it's somewhat surprising that Copilot's launch hasn't seemingly impacted ChatGPT's installs or revenue as of yet -- but that could be explained by the lack of promotion.

  • OpenAI moves to shrink regulatory risk in EU around data privacy

    While most of Europe was still knuckle deep in the holiday chocolate selection box late last month, ChatGPT maker OpenAI was busy firing out an email with details of an incoming update to its terms that looks intended to shrink its regulatory risk in the European Union. The AI giant's technology has come under early scrutiny in the region over ChatGPT's impact on people's privacy -- with a number of open investigations into data protection concerns linked to how the chatbot processes people's information and the data it can generate about individuals, including from watchdogs in Italy and Poland. "We have changed the OpenAI entity that provides services such as ChatGPT to EEA and Swiss residents to our Irish entity, OpenAI Ireland Limited," OpenAI wrote in an email to users sent on December 28.

  • OpenAI became the nexus of the technology world in 2023

    Let’s take a look at how OpenAI and its chatbot have impacted consumer electronics in 2023 and where they might lead the industry in the new year.

  • This is the future of generative AI, according to generative AI

    Explore generative AI's promise and challenges, navigating ethical dilemmas and learning from Sam Altman's leadership shift at OpenAI.

  • The New York Times wants OpenAI and Microsoft to pay for training data

    The New York Times is suing OpenAI and its close collaborator (and investor), Microsoft, for allegedly violating copyright law by training generative AI models on Times' content. In the lawsuit, filed in the Federal District Court in Manhattan, The Times contends that millions of its articles were used to train AI models, including those underpinning OpenAI's ultra-popular ChatGPT and Microsoft's Copilot, without its consent. The Times is calling for OpenAI and Microsoft to "destroy" models and training data containing the offending material and to be held responsible for "billions of dollars in statutory and actual damages" related to the "unlawful copying and use of The Times’s uniquely valuable works."

  • OpenAI inks deal with Axel Springer on licensing news for model training

    Many, if not most, generative AI tech vendors argue that fair use entitles them to train AI models on copyrighted material scraped from the internet -- even if they don't get permission from the rightsholders. OpenAI today announced that it's reached an agreement with Axel Springer, the Berlin-based owner of publications including Business Insider and Politico, to train its generative AI models on the publisher's content and add recent Axel Springer-published articles to OpenAI's viral AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT. It's OpenAI's second such arrangement with a news organization after the startup said that it would license some of the The Associated Press' archives for model training.

  • Snapchat now lets parents restrict their teens from using the app's 'My AI' chatbot

    Snapchat is introducing new parental controls that will allow parents to restrict their teens from interacting with the app's AI chatbot. The changes will also allow parents to view their teens' privacy settings, and get easier access to Family Center, which is the app's dedicated place for parental controls. Parents can now restrict My AI, Snapchat's AI-powered chatbot, from responding to chats from their teen.

  • The best of CES 2024

    Presenting our 12 honorees, plus the winner of our best in show award.

  • CES 2024: Everything revealed so far, from Nvidia and Sony to the weirdest reveals and helpful AI

    CES 2024 is here! The TechCrunch team is in Las Vegas this week to take in all of the action and decipher what it means to you. Kicking off the first day were some bigger announcements from companies, including Nvidia, LG, Sony and Samsung.

  • Bluetooth Auracast is everywhere at CES 2024. So, what is it?

    Everything you need to know about Auracast, part of Bluetooth LE Audio.

  • Current Backyard's electric smart grills bring outdoor cooking to more places

    Can't grill at home because your landlord doesn't allow open flames? Current Backyard has two all-electric smart grills to ease that frustration.

  • Audible reportedly lays off over 100 employees

    If you thought Big Tech’s dreadful year of layoffs would be confined to 2023, you’re (sadly) mistaken. Audible laid off around five percent of its employees on Thursday, which Variety reports is “just over 100 staffers.”

  • ‘I think I like this little life’ is the latest TikTok trend that started as a wholesome expression of gratitude and turned into a sarcastic mess

    It’s just the latest trend to go from earnest to absurd over time.

  • Discord lays off 170 workers in latest round of cuts

    Discord have decided to cut its staff by 17 percent, according to an internal memo.

  • Jessica Simpson stars in new Chicken of the Sea ad — 20 years after 'Newlyweds' flub. She's long been in on the joke.

    Twenty years after the "Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica" star questioned whether she was eating tuna or chicken — a breakout moment that catapulted her to pop culture stardom — she revisits the topic for a new ad campaign. Though, she's really been joking about it all along.

  • ChatGPT maker OpenAI launches GPT Store and a subscription tier for teams

    OpenAI rolled out a store for custom GPTs and a new small business ChatGPT subscription tier on Wednesday. The GPT Store gives developers and users alike the chance to share and profit from their custom versions of the viral chatbot.

  • Can you buy a money order with a credit card?

    Very few companies allow you to buy a money order with a credit card, and it can be an expensive payment option.

  • Polestar CEO promises to keep Apple CarPlay and Android Auto around

    Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath couldn't be happier with the integration of Google built-in, the branded product that embeds Google apps and services directly into the company's EVs. On the sidelines of CES 2024, Ingenlath committed to sticking with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, the middleware that allows drivers to project their smartphone onto the car's infotainment display. GM, for instance, decided not to make the new 2024 Chevy Blazer EV compatible with Android Auto or Apple CarPlay.