OnlyFans mistake gave 14-year-olds easier access to pornography

Children as young as 14 were more likely to be able to access pornography on OnlyFans because of a coding error that weakened the site’s age checks.

A facial analysis tool used by OnlyFans had an error rate almost seven times higher than it should have because it was incorrectly configured, according to data released by the maker of the software.

Many more children would have been likely to pass verification checks wrongly as a result, the disclosure suggests.

Ofcom announced an investigation into OnlyFans on Wednesday over concerns that the popular adult site had not done enough to enforce age checks meant to keep out under-18s.

OnlyFans, which is mainly used by sex workers who produce pornography, uses an age verification tool called Yoti that scans people’s faces to estimate their age.

Because the software has a margin of error, sites are encouraged to set the threshold well above the minimum age for accessing the site, which in OnlyFans’ case is 18.

An error meant OnlyFans had set its age check at 20, rather than 23 as it had intended, the company said this week.

According to a technical white paper from Yoti, 2.43pc of children aged between 14 and 17 would have passed the system’s age checks, almost seven times more than the 0.36pc had the limit been set at 23.

At the 20 age threshold, 0.41pc of 14-year-olds could have passed the check, around one in 250. A total of 6.19pc of 17-year-olds could have passed, or around one in 16.

The 23-year-old threshold the site had meant to enforce would have allowed just 0.06pc of 14-year-olds to pass, less than one in 1,600.

While the vast majority of under-18s would have been blocked by the software, the disparity marks a major rise in the probability of underage users successfully setting up an account.

OnlyFans, which was set up in 2016 by Essex entrepreneur Tim Stokely, has around 200 million users and roughly two million creators.

Yoti’s system, which is trained on thousands of real faces, has been approved by the Government and is used by major organisations including Tesco and the NHS.

Robin Tombs, co-founder and chief executive of Yoti, assured customers that the error was made by OnlyFans and did not reflect an issue with the verification software.

In a post on LinkedIn, he wrote: “It will be for Ofcom to judge in the months to come whether using Yoti facial age estimation with an age threshold of 20 did not effectively minimise children accessing pornographic material.

“OnlyFans were one of the first big brands to choose to use Yoti facial age estimation which, without collusion from an adult, I am confident is one of the hardest age checks for children to spoof.”

Alongside its investigation into OnlyFans’ age verification process, Ofcom is also looking at whether the website failed to provide complete and accurate information in response to two requests made in 2022 and 2023.

OnlyFans was contacted for comment.

