OnePlus Open finally grabs OxygenOS 14 (Android 14) — with a caveat

The OnePlus Open has started receiving its OxygenOS 14 (Android 14) update in India but Closed Beta and Open Beta users are first in line.

The update ushers in "Aqua Dynamics" with morphing forms for viewing notifications, security enhancements, and an Aquamorphic redesign.

OnePlus previously teased more "foldable-related" features on the way for the Open, which should be present as users begin to install.

OnePlus is finally rolling out its Android 14 software update to its first foldable — but only a select few are eligible to start.

As detailed in a community post, the OnePlus Open is receiving OxygenOS 14 (Android 14) in India as firmware version CPH2551_14.0.0.400 (EX01). The Chinese OEM advises users to have at least 30% battery and 5GB of internal space free before downloading.

The changelog starts by mentioning the addition of "Aqua Dynamics" on the OnePlus Open. It's a new way of interacting with "morphing forms" to see notifications on your phone, similar to OnePlus' Dynamic Island-reminiscent "Fluid Cloud" feature.

OxygenOS 14 also revamps its Aquamorphic design with a more "natural, gentle, and clearer color style" alongside themed ringtones and notification sounds. The company adds the latest software to improve its system's animations for a smoother experience.

A few more key points in the patch notes are as follows:

Adds File Dock, where you can drag and drop to transfer content between apps and devices.

Adds Content Extraction, a feature that can recognize and extract text and images from the screen with one tap.

Adds Smart Cutout, a feature that can separate multiple subjects in a photo from the background for copying or sharing.

Improves Shelf by adding more widget recommendations.

Improves photo and video-related permission management for safer access by apps.

OnePlus Open review

Meanwhile, OnePlus aims to boost its system's stability by further improving the speed at which apps launch on the foldable. For "user care," the company states it's included an AOD (always-on display) carbon tracker showing the amount of carbon emissions saved when walking instead of driving.

As previously stated, the OxygenOS 14 (Android 14) update is rolling out now for those in India. However, users who participated in the Closed Beta and Open Beta can get in before it arrives for everyone else in the region. More importantly, the update should start making its rounds to more countries soon after.

The past-gen OnePlus 11 picked up the update in November following a series of betas, and it brought most of what we're seeing the foldable gain today. Moreover, during Android Central's interview with OnePlus, it was stated the company was "working very closely with Google to co-develop foldable-related features."

Most of these features should become apparent once users get their hands on the update.

Elsewhere, the OnePlus Open received its January 2024 security patch, which aimed to solve several display touch problems users have become vocal about.

