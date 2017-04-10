OnePlus 5 Could Give Galaxy S8 a Run for Its Money



The OnePlus 3T is the best unlocked phone available for less than $500. And if the rumors about OnePlus's next phone are true, the company may have a great low-cost alternative to the Galaxy S8 and LG G6 on the way.OnePlus 5 render (Credit:PCPop.com)

As spotted by BGR, Chinese site PCPop reports that OnePlus will go with an expanded screen on the OnePlus 5 that all but eliminates the front bezel on the phone. That's a pretty popular design among phone makers these days: LG introduced that very design earlier this year with its new G6 flagship and Samsung's going with a similar look for the new Galaxy S8 and S8+.



Those phones from LG and Samsung have meant longer screens — 5.7 inches in the case of the G6 and 5.8 or 6.2 inches for the S8 and S8+, respectively. PCPop's report says that the forthcoming OnePlus 5 will have a 5.5-inch display, which is the same size as the current OnePlus 3T. The screen should be sharper, though, as PCPop claims the new phone will offer 2K resolution versus the full HD resolution of the 3T.

No, you didn't blink and miss the OnePlus 4. OnePlus will reportedly jump ahead to the 5, as the number 4's considered bad luck in a large part of eastern Asia. And if you count both the OnePlus 3 and 3T models that came out last year, the next phone from OnePlus will be its fifth model anyhow.



If OnePlus goes with the larger screen on its next phone, it will have to find a place for the fingerprint sensor currently found on the front of the OnePlus 3T. The solution appears to be moving the sensor to the back of the phone, as Samsung and LG did with the fingerprint sensors on their latest phones. A render posted by PCPop suggests that the sensor will be beneath the rear camera, minimizing the chance that you'll inadvertently smudge the lens trying to use the fingerprint sensor.



Other rumored specs sound a lot like OnePlus is trying to build off the 3T's feature set. The OnePlus 5 reportedly will use a Snapdragon 835 processor, keeping with OnePlus's preference of using the latest mobile processing platform from Qualcomm. The new phone could also come with 8GB of RAM, a step up from the 6GB included in the OnePlus 3T. The rumored 23-megapixel camera would be an upgrade from the 16-MP shooter on the OnePlus 3T, while the battery capacity would shrink to 3000 mAh from 3400 mAh in the current phone.



These are still just rumors about the next phone from OnePlus, so we could wind up seeing a very different phone once the company officially announces a successor to the 3T. Still, given OnePlus's focus on producing lower-priced phones that sport high-end specs, it's worth keeping an eye on the rumor mill if you're on the lookout for an unlocked Android device.

