One of Vizio’s best sound bars is on sale again on Amazon

If you want a sound bar system that looks great and offers killer surround sound, you have two options. First, you can spend a bunch of money on a premium system like the Bose SoundTouch 130 and you won’t be sorry. You might be broke, but you definitely won’t be sorry. Of course your other option is to snag the VIZIO SB3851-D0 SmartCast38” 5.1 Sound Bar System on sale on Amazon. This system is a bargain at its standard price of $300, but right now it’s on sale for under $230. Seriously, this is one of the best surround systems Vizio has ever made. Definitely check it out.

Here are a few quick highlights from the product page:

1. The complete 5.1 channel true surround sound home theater solution with incredible audio performance: 101 dB of room filling, crystal clear sound with less than 1% total harmonic distortion

2. Download the VIZIO Smart Cast app2 to turn your smartphone or tablet into a powerful touchscreen remote

Simply tap the Cast button from 100+ audio apps you already know and love to start playing on your sound bar.

VIZIO SB3851-D0 SmartCast38" 5.1 Sound Bar System (2016 Model): $215.98

See the original version of this article on BGR.com