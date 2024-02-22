Have one of these Samsung phones? You’re getting Galaxy AI features next month

If you bought a Samsung phone within the last year or so, get ready for a big software update heading your way soon. On February 21, Samsung confirmed that a number of its older smartphones are getting Galaxy AI features as part of the One UI 6.1 update in “late March.”

Samsung introduced Galaxy AI last month with the debut of the Galaxy S24 series. While the AI features have been exclusive to the S24 handsets since their release in January, this upcoming One UI 6.1 update will allow a lot more people to check them out for themselves.

As Samsung has previously confirmed, the following devices will receive the Galaxy AI toolkit when One UI 6.1 lands in March:

Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S9 Plus, and S9 Ultra

When you get Galaxy AI on any of these devices next month, there’s a lot to check out. Circle to Search is one of the most useful features. It allows you to perform a Google Search for anything you see on your phone just by circling or scribbling on it. There are also helpful translation tools for in-person and phone conversations, powerful AI photo-editing tools, and a feature called “Chat Assist” that can help adjust the tone of your messages. Some of these are less successful than others.

Samsung has also confirmed that its Galaxy AI features will cost money at some point, though it hasn’t said how much or when exactly that will happen. For the foreseeable future, though, all of these features will remain free whether you’re using them on a Galaxy S24 or one of the above devices when they get the One UI 6.1 update in March.