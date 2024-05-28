One of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX allies is going to prison too

Ryan Salame, a former top executive at FTX and member of Sam Bankman-Fried's inner circle, has been slapped with a hefty prison sentence.

Salame was one of four top executives to plead guilty since the crypto exchange's 2022 collapse.

He was sentenced to seven and half years in prison on Tuesday, federal prosecutors in New York announced.

Salame's sentence comes on the heels of Bankman-Fried's own 25-year prison sentence on fraud and money laundering charges, which was handed down in March. Salame is the first of Bankman-Fried's deputies to get prison time.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

