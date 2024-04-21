One of HP’s best 2-in-1 laptops just had its price slashed to $460

Shopping the best 2-in-1 laptops is the right way to go about adding some versatility to your digital world, but if you’re looking for some savings as well we’d like to turn your attention toward HP. One of today’s best HP laptop deals is on the Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop. It’s marked down to just $460 from its regular price $800. This makes for $340 in savings and the build has some pretty good specs. Free shipping is also included with a purchase.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion x360

Among the best laptop brands you’ll often find HP. It has several laptop lineups to suit different computing needs, and with the Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop you’ll be getting a great balance of flexibility and capability. This is a great option for nearly anyone who has their eye set on a 2-in-1 laptop. As spec’d for this deal the Pavilion x360 has a 10-core Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB solid state drive. All of this is plenty for everyday laptop users, as the RAM and processor will provide a snappy experience and the 256GB solid state drive should cover anyone who’s not hoping to house massive media libraries on the laptop.

One of the most prominent features of a 2-in-1 laptop is its design. The Pavilion x360 features a unique design that allows it to adapt to different positions and different uses. The display is a 15.6-inch multi-touch display, and the x360’s flexible design allows you to shape it into a number of positions, including like a traditional laptop or with the screen more accessible for use like a tablet. That makes this worth considering if you’ve been browsing the best laptops or the best tablets and aren’t finding the right device for your needs.

One of the best laptop deals of the day, this deal on the HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop will save you $340 on the versatile device. This also brings its price down to be more competitive with the best budget laptops, as it’s going for just $460 and would regularly set you back $800.

