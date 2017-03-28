In one final nod to the Note 7, a Samsung store just caught fire

Samsung just can’t catch a break when it comes to fire. After Galaxy Note 7 battery fires forced the company to discontinue the handset shortly after it was released, a Samsung factory caught on fire a few weeks ago, with batteries being partly to blame. Now, just one day before the Galaxy S8 is set to be unveiled so Samsung can finally put the Note 7 behind it, news coming from Singapore reveals that a Samsung store caught on fire in the middle of the night.





The fire broke out in the storeroom of the Samsung Experience Store in the AMK Hub mall in the early hours on Thursday morning, Channel News Asia explains.

The fire occurred in basement one at 1:25 AM local time and was put out by the fire sprinkler in the room “within minutes,” AMK Hub general manager Andy Ka explained. However, the fire involved “contents measuring 2 square meters in the shop’s storeroom,” the report notes.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force was alerted seven minutes after the fire started, deploying two fire engines and additional support vehicles to the scene. Samsung confirmed the fire and said it’s investigating the cause.

“We are currently assessing the property damage and working closely with the authorities to determine the cause of the fire,” Samsung said. “The store will remain temporarily closed during this period. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused.”

Samsung is set to debut the Galaxy S8 on Wednesday, at which point we would expect the Korean giant to go into great detail concerning the battery safety features put in place during the manufacturing process for the brand new handset.

