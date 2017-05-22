One of our favorite robot vacuums just dropped to its lowest price ever, today only

The proliferation of robot vacuums was inevitable. Vacuuming is a pain in the butt, but it’s obviously something that needs to be done. So, if you can have a robot do your vacuuming for you, why on Earth wouldn’t you? The answer is typically money — decent robot vacuums can cost hundreds of dollars. If you’ve been waiting for a killer sale before you pull the trigger, today is your lucky day. For one day only, the Eufy RoboVac 11 is on sale on Amazon for just $150. That’s the lowest price of all time for this beloved robot vacuum, which has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon from more than 600 customer reviews. Trust us, you’re going to love this vacuum.

Here are some key details from the product page:

Cleans For You: Clean your house with the click of a button. Versatile cleaning modes and the low-profile design facilitates cleaning under tables and chairs along with every nook and cranny.

High-Capacity Li-ion Battery: Delivers over 1.5 hours of fade-free power for constant, powerful suction.

3-Point Cleaning System: Side brushes, a rolling brush and powerful suction ensure a thorough clean.

Premium Features: Anti-scratch tempered glass cover for protection, infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls. Recharges automatically.

What You Get: Eufy RoboVac 11, remote control (requires 2 AAA batteries, not included), charging base, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, HEPA-style filter, 4 side brushes, welcome guide and our worry-free 12-month warranty.

Eufy RoboVac 11, High Suction, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Drop-Sensing Technolog…: $149.59

