You have one day left to save big on nine different Kindle and Fire Tablet models

We told you about Amazon’s monster sale on various popular Kindle eBook reader and Fire Tablet models last week, and we also peppered a few choice deals in with our best daily deals coverage last week. Well, consider this your final notice. At the end of the day tomorrow, Valentine’s Day, Amazon’s big sale will be over and pricing will return to normal. So, if you want to take advantage of these sale prices, some of which are just as good as Amazon’s Black Friday pricing, then you had better do it now.

All nine Fire Tablet and Kindle eReader models covered in this sale can be seen below.

Fire Tablet, 7" Display, Wi-Fi, 8 GB - Includes Special Offers, Black: $39.99

Fire Kids Edition Tablet, 7" Display, Wi-Fi, 16 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case: $79.99

Kindle E-reader - Black, 6" Glare-Free Touchscreen Display, Wi-Fi - Includes Special Offers: $59.99

Kindle Paperwhite E-reader - Black, 6" High-Resolution Display (300 ppi) with Built-in Light, W…: $99.99

Kindle Voyage E-reader, 6" High-Resolution Display (300 ppi) with Adaptive Built-in Light, Page…: $179.99

Kindle for Kids Bundle with the latest Kindle E-reader, 2-Year Worry-Free Guarantee, Blue Cover…: $79.99

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle including Kindle Paperwhite 6" E-Reader, Black with Special…: $139.97

Kindle Essentials Bundle including Kindle 6" E-Reader, Black with Special Offers, Amazon Cover…: $94.97

Kindle Voyage Essentials Bundle including Kindle Voyage 6" E-Reader with Special Offers, Amazon…: $234.97

















