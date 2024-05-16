Older Frigidaire and Kenmore ranges pose risk of fires, maker warns

Electrolux Group is urging consumers to stop using older model Frigidaire and Kenmore electric ranges following recent reports that the appliances can cause fires and burn injuries.

A notice posted Thursday by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warns that heating elements on the recalled ranges, which date from 2009, can spontaneously turn on by themselves; fail to turn off when switched off by the consumer; and heat to different temperatures than selected, posing fire risks and burn hazards.

About 203,000 ranges are affected by the recall, which includes Frigidaire, Frigidaire Gallery, Frigidaire Professional, and Kenmore Elite smooth-top electric ranges sold in various colors, including white, bisque, black and stainless steel. Features include rear panel rotary knobs and digital displays.

The affected ranges, which were sold nationwide from June 2001 through August 2009 at Sears and independent appliance stores, were originally recalled in 2009. Since then, there have been at least 212 complaints, including 14 reports of fires and eight reports of burn injuries on the hands or arms, as well as smoke inhalation.

As a remedy, a free inspection and repair will be scheduled for affected ranges that are repairable, according to the recall notice. Consumers with recalled ranges that are not repairable will be given a $50 electronic gift card, along with reimbursement of up to $60 for haul-away fees paid, with proof of purchase of a new range and haul-away services.

The CPSC advised consumers with impacted ranges not to leave any objects on them even when the appliances aren't in use. For more information, consumers can contact Electrolux toll-free at (888) 845-8226 from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday. They can also reach the company via email at potentiometerrecall@electrolux.com or online at https://www.ema-recall.com/

The brand name, model and serial number for each unit are located on the frame of a drawer at the bottom of the unit when the drawer is opened. Recalled models and serial numbers include the following:

Frigidaire Serial Numbers: Serial Number Range VF122xxxxx - VF936xxxxx

Frigidaire model numbers

FEFBZ90GC*.

FEFLMC55GC*

FEFLZ87GC*

GLEF396AB*

GLEF396AQ*

GLEF396AS*

GLEF396CQ*

GLEF396CS*

GLEFM397DB*

GLEFM397DQ*

GLEFM397DS*

GLEFM97FPB*

GLEFM97FPW*

GLEFM97GPB*

GLEFM97GPW*

LEEFM389FE*

PLEF398AC*

PLEF398CC*

PLEF398DC*

PLEFM399DC*

PLEFMZ99EC*

PLEFMZ99GC*

PLEFZ398EC*

PLEFZ398GC*

Kenmore Elite Serial Numbers: Serial Number Range VF122xxxxx - VF334xxxxx

Kenmore Elite model numbers

790.990121*

790.990131*

790.990141*

790.990191*

