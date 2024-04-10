Oklahoma university reports cyber attack on campus; some data may have been compromised

On Tuesday, East Central University reported it was targeted by a cybercriminal group in February that successfully attacked several campus computers.

The university reported that on February 16, a cybercriminal group attempted to take down ECU's critical servers, but weren't successful. However, they managed to attack a variety of campus computers that may have contained a number of individual names and Social Security numbers.

ECU has no confirmation that this information was accessed or taken, but are continuing to investigate, according to a release from the university.

In response, ECU I.T. brought in a third-party cyber security response team to stop and recover from the attack, and both teams worked to determine the scope of the attack, deploy countermeasures, gather forensic data and gain visibility into the campus network and systems.

ECU also began resetting passwords, evaluating critical services and implementing an incident response strategy, according to the release.

The university reported that the scale of the data involved on the servers attacked are still being investigated, but there's currently no evidence any information was taken.

Other cyberattacks against Oklahoma universities

The cyberattack against ECU isn't unique as incidents like these occur across the nation and even in Oklahoma.

In July 2022, Oklahoma City University suffered a cyberattack from an unauthorized third party that obtained some personal identifiable information about current and prior students and employees.

In May 2023, data stored on Northeastern State University's network were uploaded to the "dark web" by cybercriminals.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma college reports cyber attack, possible data breech