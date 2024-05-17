Ohio getting 22 new EV charging stations with 2021 federal infrastructure cash

Ohio plans to spend $16 million to install 22 additonal electric vehicle charging stations around the state, according to a Thursday press release from Gov. Mike DeWine.

Each of these chargers will be less than a mile from a freeway and will include four charging ports with at least 150 kilowatts of power available per port, according to the release.

The new charging stations are the second round of chargers announced by the state as part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program (NEVI), a federal program included in the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that provides states with funding for electric vehicle infrastructure.

Ohio's $16 million investment will be matched with $4 million in private dollars from the companies selected to install and operate the charging stations, according to the press release.

Ohio's goal is to have fast electric vehicle chargers every 50 miles throughout the state, according to the release.

Where are the new charging stations around Columbus?

A map of Ohio's planned electric vehicle charging stations.

Locally, there are five charging stations planned in and around Columbus' I-270 beltway, according to a list from Gov. Mike DeWine's office.

Carnaby Shopping Center at I-270 at E Main Street/U.S. Route 40

Kroger at I-270 at N High Street/U.S. Route 23

Sheetz at I-270 at W Broad Street/U.S. Route 40

Target at I-71 at Stringtown Road

Sheetz at US 33 at Gender Road/State Route 674

Where are new EV charging stations being installed in Ohio?

There are 17 other charging stations planned around the state. They are:

Meijer at I-275 at Colerain Ave/U.S. Route 27

United Dairy Farmers at I-275 at State Route 125

Washington Park Plaza at I-675 at Miamisburg Centerville Road

Tiffany Plaza at I-680 at Boardman Poland Road/U.S. Route 224

Sheetz at I-76 at N Bailey Road

Sheetz at I-76 at Wooster Pike/Center Street/State Route 3

Giant Eagle at I-77 at OH 18

Doubletree Hotel at I-77 at Rockside Road

Casey's General Store at State Route 15 at S Vance Street/U.S. Route 23/State Route 103

Comfort Inn at U.S. Route 23 at Marion-Mt Gilead Road/State Route 95

Love's at US 23 at N Warpole Street/State Route 199

Wayne Lanes at U.S. Route 30 at E Lincoln Way

Parking lot at U.S. Route 30 at Harrison Avenue

Panera at U.S. Route 30 at N Lexington Springmill Road

Arby's at U.S. Route 30 at N Washington Street/U.S. Route 127

Sheetz at U.S. Route 33 at Delaware Avenue/U.S. Route 36

Hungry Buffalo at U.S. Route 33 at State Route 664

