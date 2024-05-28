Ohio billionaire Larry Connor to take $20 million submersible to 'Titanic-level depths'

Larry Connor, a Dayton entrepreneur, will soon embark on another groundbreaking exploration.

Connor, founder and managing partner of The Connor Group, a real estate company based in Dayton, plans to take a deep-sea submersible to "Titanic-level depths" to prove that the personal-sub industry is safe. According to The Wall Street Journal, this announcement comes in the wake of the OceanGate vessel that imploded last year, killing five passengers, including OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.

“I want to show people worldwide that while the ocean is extremely powerful, it can be wonderful and enjoyable and really kind of life-changing if you go about it the right way,” Connor told The Wall Street Journal.

Connor, known for his explorations to the Mariana Trench and International Space Station, will reportedly travel with Triton Submarines co-founder Patrick Lahey. The duo will plunge to the ocean's depths in a Triton 4000/2 Abyssal Explorer, a two-person submersible listed on the company’s website for $20 million. The “4000” represents how deep the sub can dive in meters, per the national news site. The Titanic sits at 3,800 meters.

“Patrick has been thinking about and designing this for over a decade. But we didn’t have the materials and technology,” Connor adds. “You couldn’t have built this sub five years ago.”

The New York Post reports that Connor and Lahey are embarking on this journey to prove that it can be done "without disaster," especially following the implosion of the Titan submersible last year. The Titan vanished during an attempted dive to explore the remains of the Titanic site on June 18. Nearly five days later, the U.S. Coast Guard announced that a debris field had been discovered near the Titanic, likely the result of a catastrophic implosion.

“He called me up and said, ‘You know, what we need to do is build a sub that can dive to [Titanic-level depths] repeatedly and safely and demonstrate to the world that you guys can do that and that Titan was a contraption," Lahey said.

Connor did not say when the voyage would likely take place.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio billionaire to take $20 million submersible on Titanic journey