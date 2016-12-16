Oculus Touch review: The handiest VR controller yet

Unless you own an Oculus Rift, HTC Vive or PlayStation VR, you have probably written off virtual reality as the great non-starting tech trend of 2016.

And in a way, you’re totally right. For all the hubbub about how VR will change the world, the first iteration of its flagship products have struggled to connect with consumers, either due to price, design or a generally unfinished feel. Those of us who bought in are having fun, but we get why no one else really wants to buy in just yet.

Oculus Touch, however, brings the Facebook-owned (FB) Oculus and its Rift at least one step closer to the virtual reality game-changer we’ve all been crowing about. Released as an optional accessory for the Rift headset, the twin controllers are about as far from optional as an accessory can get. Lightweight but sturdy, they shoot the Rift past the competition by delivering the most engaging way to interact in a virtual space currently available to the public.

Hands in hand

The $200 Touch package is pretty svelte, containing two Oculus Touch controllers and one tracking camera identical to the one that comes with the Rift headset. Compared to the 6 year-old PlayStation Move wands and the large, wonky Vive sticks, the two Touch controllers are surprisingly elegant. Each sits comfortably in the hand, your index and middle finger resting on touch capacitive triggers while your thumb sits on a small analog stick next to two traditional buttons.

The addition of motion controls greatly improves the sense of immersion while using the Rift. More

This does a few cool things. The position of your hand and fingers makes the act of gripping something natural, and indeed, if you grab anything using the Touch controllers – a gun, a sword, a football — it feels like you’re actually grabbing it, not just pressing the ‘pick up’ button. What’s more remarkable is how well those capacitive triggers track your resting state; gently lift your finger from a trigger and your virtual finger does the same. Though you don’t get full five-fingered representative moment, it’s a step past analog, mirroring your input even when you’re not actually inputting anything. More than anything, it convincingly tethers your real-world hand and finger position to their virtual representations. That’s big, and it’s wonderfully effective.

The space case

Combined with the one that comes with the Rift headset, the extra tracking sensor delivers small room-scale VR that does a fine job of freeing you from the immediate space in front of your computer. I played a number of Oculus Touch games while puttering around in a roughly 5’ x 7’ space, and considering the fact that the Rift is still wired to a PC, I’m not sure I’d be game to go any further without MacGyvering the kind of crazy VR rig hardcore Vive fans have demonstrated.

Each Oculus Touch controller features a joystick, two traditional buttons and a trigger. More

That said, it’s still a step behind the Vive. That’s because with the Rift’s cameras positioned in front of you, it’s easy to block the Touch controllers with your body. In contrast, the Vive uses two IR sensors positioned diagonally from each other so you can’t block the system’s controllers or headset no matter where you stand. A third camera can be connected to the Rift to better simulate Vive-level room-scale VR, but I’m unconvinced these elaborate setups lead to the best experiences at the moment. Other than a handful of games that encourage rummaging around your entire room, most VR games understand the limitations of most setups and focus their energy on entertaining you in a reasonable amount of physical space.