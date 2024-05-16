NYSEG system upgrades aim to reduce power outages for Chemung County residents

Rural areas can sometimes be prone to electric outages, but New York State & Electric and Gas is taking steps to reduce the frequency in parts of Chemung County.

NYSEG is launching a multi-pronged project designed to make delivery of electricity more reliable for customers in the towns of Erin and Van Etten.

The utility will install about 8.4 miles of 34.5-kilovolt tie line between the 570 circuit that serves Van Etten and the Ridge Road 501 circuit that serves Erin.

A tie line connects two adjacent circuits, allowing sections of those circuits to be temporarily powered by one another in the event of an outage or emergency, NYSEG officials said.

“These upgrades are key to minimizing outage durations and aim to reduce the number of outages for our customers in the area," said Drew Canfield, NYSEG project manager of distribution line projects. "The tie line provides a redundant power source to temporarily restore power to sections of either circuit depending on the location of the damage, which was not available before.”

The new tie line will also be located closer to roads, allowing better access, quicker repair and restoration times by crews, Canfield said.

The company is also installing new remotely operated Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) devices, enabling NYSEG to remotely switch which circuit is powering the main line segments in the area, and will help to isolate damaged segments, reducing the number of customers and businesses affected.

Erin Town Supervisor Dawn Burlew Schmidt said interruptions in power "happen frequently" in the town.

"Living in a rural area should not mean residents lose power when the wind blows, so this upgrade is very welcomed by our town residents," said Burlew Schmidt.

About 340 new poles will also be installed in the area, along with new wires. NYSEG is asking motorists to use caution when driving through the work zones.

The upgrade project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

“It’s a good thing seeing what NYSEG is doing to improve service,” said Van Etten Town Supervisor George Keturi. “Just be patient. It won’t take long.”

