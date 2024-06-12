NY launches Mobile ID program for easier identity verification at airports. How it'll work

New Yorkers now have the option to keep a digital version of their state-issued driver's license, learner's permit or ID on their smartphone.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles announced the voluntary product's launch Tuesday, which is available to IOS and Android users with a valid, state-issued driver's license, learner's permit or non-driver ID.

“Everything is on your cell phone these days, and now, your ID can be too," DMV commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said. "This is an exciting way to provide identification without having to dig through your wallet or purse to find your physical document. Rather than handing over your physical ID with lots of personal information, the Mobile ID gives you greater control over what personal data you share.”

The Mobile ID was created through a $1.7 million contract with French biometrics company IDEMIA, which the DMV entered into in 2022, a DMV spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

Here's what to know about the new technology.

New Yorkers will now be able to more easily and securely verify their identity for airport security screenings at almost 30 airports throughout the country through the use of the New York Mobile ID.

How it will help you

With the New York Mobile ID, New Yorkers will be able to easily and securely verify their identity for airport security screening without having to hand over their smartphones. It will be accepted at Transportation Security Administration security checkpoints at almost 30 airports across the country, including all terminals at LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy airports.

How to get a Mobile ID

All of the attributes on your physical ID, like the document type and class, as well as your organ donor status, veteran status, and lifetime hunting or fishing permits will all be available in the New York Mobile ID app. This information can also be shared with a verifier whenever you agree to share your personal information.

Here's how you can get a Mobile ID:

Download the New York Mobile ID app from the App Store or through Google Play. Register the phone number of the device the Mobile ID will be on. Your Mobile ID can only be on one device at a time to help protect your identity. Take a picture of the front and back of your physical ID (driver license, non-driver ID, or Learner Permit), using your phone’s camera. Pose for a selfie. The app checks your photo and ID against information on file with the DMV to ensure you are who you say you are. Once your information is verified, your Mobile ID is active and ready to use wherever it is accepted.

A step-by-step guide on how to enroll is also available on YouTube.

Take a peek: New York DMV introduces new zodiac-themed license plates

Where can I use the Mobile ID?

In New York, the only two airports you can use your Mobile ID at are LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy airports.

However, you'll be able to use it at a number of other airports throughout the U.S. including:

It can also be used at any other business, venue or organization that chooses to accept it, including those in other states and countries.

How to use your Mobile ID

Participating TSA terminals are clearly marked with signage indicating they accept digital identity documents such as the New York Mobile ID.

At TSA checkpoints, scan your smartphone at the identity reader and your smartphone will display the information being requested by the TSA. After you authorize the request, the information will then be digitally transferred to the TSA.

You won't need to hand over your phone at any point and once the TSA receives the requested information, the TSA officer will verify your identity and flight status.

It's not designed to look like a picture of a New York driver license, learner permit, or non-driver ID on a smartphone, according to Hochul's office. In other words, you're not showing someone a photo of your physical ID on your smartphone.

Keep in mind, you should still always carry your physical driver's license or ID because the Mobile ID serves as a companion to a physical ID, and not all businesses or stakeholders will initially accept mobile IDs.

Additional information can be found on the DMV website by going to dmv.ny.gov/id-card/mobile-id-mid.

What to know: With congestion pricing paused, what's MTA's plan B to fund upgrades?

Does Mobile ID pose security issues?

The New York Civil Liberties Union and Surveillance Resistance Lab sent a letter to DMV commissioner Mark Schroeder in January expressing their concerns about a possible mobile driver's license program.

Some of these concerns include potential threats to equity and right to inclusion, as some vendors may choose to exclusively accept mobile driver licenses for proof of identity or access to services, which could lead to marginalization of people who don't own smartphones. And without regulation, data could be shared or sold to third parties or for other purposes.

“This mobile driver’s license program may as well just hand over the public’s personal data to state and corporate entities — there’s been no public input and no oversight,” NYCLU senior privacy & technology strategist Daniel Schwarz said in a written statement Tuesday.

“A program that would completely overhaul how identity records are stored, presented, and accessed requires the highest level of public scrutiny and should be implemented with utmost care, legal protections, and technical safeguards. Gov. Hochul must backtrack on launching this pilot program immediately or risk undermining democracy, eroding privacy rights, and threatening New Yorkers’ civil rights and liberties.”

NEW: We’ve officially launched New York Mobile ID — a secure digital version of a state-issued driver license, learner permit, or non-driver ID.



Not only will New Yorkers be able to quickly display their IDs, but they will have control over the personal information they share. pic.twitter.com/PLgN1kP19z — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) June 11, 2024

Personal information found on the Mobile ID is encrypted, stored only on your personal device and is only accessible when you consent to sharing it, the state noted. The app can only be unlocked through Face ID, TouchID, or a six-digit PIN.

You also control what data to share and the Mobile ID technology doesn't store or transmit data on where and when it's used. For example, when you go to purchase alcohol, you can prove your age without sharing other information like your name, height or address.

Emily Barnes is the New York State Team consumer advocate reporter for the USA TODAY Network. Contact Barnes at ebarnes@gannett.com or on Twitter @byemilybarnes.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: NY Mobile ID makes airport identity verification easier. How it works