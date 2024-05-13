NWACC, UA teaming up to align curricula for data science

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas Community College and the University of Arkansas are teaming up to align both schools’ data science curricula.

This will allow associate degree graduates from NWACC to seamlessly transfer to UA to complete their bachelor’s degrees in the field.

“Data science is one of the fastest growing career fields in the nation, and creating a multi-disciplinary data science program with NWACC will contribute to the data science workforce in our state,” said Provost Terry Martin. “Our partnership with NWACC also helps fulfill our land-grant mission of service and expands access to higher education for Arkansans.”

This agreement is part of a statewide effort to improve Arkansas’ data science workforce. Data science jobs include machine learning engineers, data analysts and statisticians.

