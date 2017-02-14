Now that you finally got your Pixel XL, protect it with these sleek cases

Last Friday we shared the good news that Google’s white-hot Pixel XL smartphone was finally available for order in the Google Store. Considering how popular that post was, it’s safe to say that there are now a whole lot of happy new Pixel XL owners out there, and even more people who are still anxiously awaiting the delivery of their sleek new phablet. Google’s Pixel XL is crafted from smooth aluminum and glass, which means you’ll have to make sure you protect it with a good case. In this post, you’ll find 10 of our favorite options that will help keep your beautiful new smartphone looking beautiful.

Google Pixel XL Case, CHOETECH Soft Flexible TPU Protective Case Shock-absorption Bumper Case A…: $7.99

Spigen Rugged Armor Google Pixel XL Case with Resilient Shock Absorption and Carbon Fiber Desig…: $11.99

Google Pixel XL Case, Caseology [Parallax Series] Modern Slim Geometric Design [Black] [Texture…: $14.99

Google Pixel Case XL, ToughBox [Crystal Series] [Slim-Fit] [Dotted Design] [Transparent | Clear…: $9.95

Spigen Liquid Crystal Google Pixel XL Case with Slim Protection and Premium Clarity for Google…: $11.99

Google Pixel XL Case, Maxboost mSnap Thin Cases [Perfect Fit] [Black] EXTREME Smooth Surface wi…: $12.98

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Google Pixel XL Case with Air Cushion Technology and Hybrid Drop Protection…: $12.99

Google Pixel XL Case, [Armorbox] i-Blason built in [Screen Protector] [Full body] [Heavy Duty P…: $16.99

Google Pixel XL Case, SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Series Premium Hybrid Protective Clear Case for Go…: $12.99

Spigen Tough Armor Google Pixel XL Case with Kickstand and Heavy Duty Air Cushion Technology Pr…: $17.99



















