'Nothing short of exceptional': The AirPods Pro 2 are 20% off — snap them up for $199

Do you want powerful, crystal-clear audio while you work out, handle yard work or just go about your day? Then it's time to pick up that pair of Apple AirPods Pro you've been eyeing. This deal slashes the price of these beloved Apple AirPods down to just $199, compared with their usual price of $249.

Why is this a good deal?

AirPods Pro are some of the most highly sought-after earbuds on the market, and this price point makes them a lot more attainable. This is on par with the best price you'll find on the web at this moment, and the only time the price sometimes drops lower is during Black Friday, Prime Day, or rare special sales.

Why do I need these?

For one thing, they’re customizable. Big ears? Small ears? No problem. Whereas previous AirPods subscribed to a one-size-fits-all approach, Apple redesigned these buds with silicone tips for a comfy fit. Now they’ll feel better in your ears and are less likely to slip out. In fact, these state-of-the-art Pros provide a special ear-tip fit test so you can learn which size is best for you and your ear shape. (If you want to know more about how these compare with the previous generation, read our full review.)

Unlike previous versions of the iconic buds, the Pros feature active noise cancellation to block out nearly all ambient sound and background chatter. AirPods Pro are also a revelation in the battery life department — six hours, compared with the previous model's 3.5 hours. You can drop them in their included wireless charging case to juice them up for an additional 24 hours.

These earbuds offer a seamless wireless syncing experience with just about any Apple device, including iPhone, iPad, MacBook and iMac. But their utility extends way beyond the Appleverse: They'll also pair perfectly well with Android smartphones or tablets, as well as Windows laptops and desktops.

Apple's AirPods Pro are a big step up in audio quality, and they have the bells and whistles that entry-level AirPods just don’t have, so we think they're well worth it.

These AirPods Pro are a big step up in audio quality. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

These mega-popular earbuds have more than 12,000 five-star fans (and those are just the ones who left reviews.)

Pros

"They have truly transformed my audio experience. These earbuds are nothing short of exceptional," one fan raved.

Another customer said, "These earbuds are worth the money. Honestly, if you have an iPhone and are looking for headphones, do not think you will find a comparable experience or sound with any other earbuds. You won’t. The integration of these things is astounding and makes pairing the headphones and the iPhone seem like magic is happening behind the scenes. These things are killer, from the transparency mode, bass response when listening to music and seamless handoff between devices. These aren’t just a little bit better than the competition; they are a lot better."

Cons

"These buds absolutely shut down outside noise. Used them in a body shop and could not hear shop noise. The music comes through like you are part of the band. Only downside is the battery life is between three and five hours," wrote one shopper.

(Note: For more options, check out Yahoo Life Executive Commerce Editor Rick Broida's comprehensive review of AirPods Pro alternatives under $100.)

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

