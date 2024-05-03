'Not just a privilege anymore': Jackson receives $400K grant for Internet expansion

The construction site of the upcoming Senior Activity Center near the Westwood Community Center photographed in Jackson, Tenn., on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

In a continued statewide effort to increase access to and expand broadband internet to all Tennesseans, the City of Jackson is the latest recipient of a $405,433 grant for broadband expansion.

Promoting digital opportunity in community spaces, the grant comes from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development as part of a recently announced statewide investment of $162.7 million in broadband expansion.

On Tuesday, Gov. Bill Lee and Commissioner of Economic and Community Development Stuart McWhorter announced the investment the provision of digital opportunity grants.

The funding is expected to provide internet access to nearly a quarter of a million Tennesseeans across 92 counties.

Of the total investment, $26.5 million in Community Connected Facilities (CCF) grants were distributed between 19 local governments across the state, including the City of Jackson.

CCF recipients are stipulated to use the funding for services that foster digital advancement in sectors like healthcare, education, and the workforce.

The City of Jackson will contirbute a 10% match of the CCF grant.

Christi David, Parks Operation Manager for the City of Jackson, says the funds will be used for the new senior center, currently under construction at Westwood Gardens.

Parks Operations Manager Christi David interviews with media about the city's recent TDEC broadband internet grant in Jackson, Tenn., on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

"We are going to be able to provide that connectivity to our seniors," David said.

"We'll have a mobile computer lab there, they can do their telehealth visits there, we're going to teach them how to use the computers and Facebook, and all of those things that they want to know how to do and we're going to be able to do all of that with this funding."

The senior center project broke ground in April 2023 and is expected to be completed by January 2025.

"It's probably one of our fastest-growing populations in Jackson," she said.

"It's important that we let them know we have space for them too, that we're welcoming them, we're providing events and activities that cater to things they would like to do as well."

While progress continues on the building, David says the funding will also allow for purchasing transportation vans, supplying computers, and furnishing the facility.

With a target audience of 55+, the senior center will offer a centralized location for accessing the Internet.

"When we went through COVID, we learned how important it is for everyone to have internet access," she said.

"It's not just a privilege anymore."

