Norwich Tech holds signing day for students - what these seniors will be doing

Forty-nine seniors at Norwich Technical High School inked their plans as the school celebrated its third Skills USA National Signing Day Tuesday. The ceremony commemorated 49 seniors who are committing to join companies or go to college.

Ten of the students will work for Electric Boat. Other students entering the workforce will work in plumbing, electrical, beauty salons, and more.

Out of the 162 graduating seniors at Norwich Tech, 85 have already committed to an employer or college, including those who participated in the signing ceremony.

Trade schools are a unique opportunity, as they can take someone from poverty to wealth, with many students' starting pay at $60,000 to $80,000 a year, Concascia said.

Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom thanked the students for their hard work. As the city embarks on large building projects, including the new elementary schools and the sewer treatment plant, Nystrom urged the students to stay in the area, he said.

“It’s important your future grows here with us,” he said.

Connecticut Technical Education and Career System Executive Director Ellen Solek said it’s a good time to be in the trades, and reminded the students to thank their parents for supporting them.

Imani Johnson holds a shirt for the IBEW Local 35. Johnson committed to the union during Norwich Tech's Skills USA National Signing Day Tuesday.

What the students said

Imani Johnson will be an electrical apprentice with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 35. She tried multiple trades during exploratory, and found she did best at electrical work.

“Norwich Tech taught me to branch out more and talk to other people, and explore what I like to do,” Johnson said.

Lucas Charette is staying with the company he started working for last summer, Home Improvement + Maintenance. He came to the school not knowing what he wanted, but settled on carpentry. There’s pros and cons between different high schools, but a student should go to Norwich Tech if they’re eager to work, he said.

Lucas Charette is staying with the company he started working for last summer, Home Improvement + Maintenance.

“Being able to get into work in high school and right after, and have fun doing work in high school and making money, Norwich Tech is the way for you,” he said.

Eric Ancion will work as a pipefitter for Electric Boat. He learned HVAC (heating-ventilation-air conditioning) at Norwich Tech because it’s a discipline that touches on a variety of skills. Ancion may work to become a contractor, but he expects to stay at EB for awhile, he said.

“The benefits and pay at EB alone, and the general experience of working in conjunction with a lot of people, is something I look forward to,” Ancion said.

Eric Ancion will work as a pipefitter for Electric Boat. He proudly holds the company shirt during Norwich Tech's SkillsUSA Signing Day Tuesday.

The full list of honored students is below:

General Dynamics-Electric Boat

Eric Ancion

Hannah Armstead

Alaina Bellavance-Orlando

Ayden Carrasco

T’Nyia Fine

Joseph Geis

Ny’rea Hodges

Benjamin Jackson

Damian Rios

Connor Robison

Apprenticeships and Workforce

Guy Alfieri

Tyler Barry

Nikolas Bychowsky

Gianni Carcioppolo

Lucas Charette

Lilian Daniels

William Doak

Gabriel Fagundes Soares

Adam Fahrenholtz

Logan Geer

Michael George

Katie Gifford

Weston Gil

Yuniel Gomez

Owen Gonet

Arianna Gonzales

Dyllan Haggett

Logan Hanson

Hunter Jackson

Imani Johnson

Alexa Lopez

Nadia Mays

Jacob Ramos

James Ruckert

Cameron Santacroce

Tyler Sherman

Landon Traylor

College and University

Lismary Aguilar

Morgan Cook

Navarro Dip

Angel Garcia

Keyonna Hayes

Jesus Palomino

Xavier Quinn

Cayden Rowbotham

Kyla Scott

Elijah Smith

Isaiah Stimson

Beverly Valle

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Norwich Tech CT graduates to work for Election Boat, beauty salons