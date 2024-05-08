Norwich Tech holds signing day for students - what these seniors will be doing
Forty-nine seniors at Norwich Technical High School inked their plans as the school celebrated its third Skills USA National Signing Day Tuesday. The ceremony commemorated 49 seniors who are committing to join companies or go to college.
Ten of the students will work for Electric Boat. Other students entering the workforce will work in plumbing, electrical, beauty salons, and more.
Out of the 162 graduating seniors at Norwich Tech, 85 have already committed to an employer or college, including those who participated in the signing ceremony.
Trade schools are a unique opportunity, as they can take someone from poverty to wealth, with many students' starting pay at $60,000 to $80,000 a year, Concascia said.
Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom thanked the students for their hard work. As the city embarks on large building projects, including the new elementary schools and the sewer treatment plant, Nystrom urged the students to stay in the area, he said.
“It’s important your future grows here with us,” he said.
Connecticut Technical Education and Career System Executive Director Ellen Solek said it’s a good time to be in the trades, and reminded the students to thank their parents for supporting them.
What the students said
Imani Johnson will be an electrical apprentice with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 35. She tried multiple trades during exploratory, and found she did best at electrical work.
“Norwich Tech taught me to branch out more and talk to other people, and explore what I like to do,” Johnson said.
Lucas Charette is staying with the company he started working for last summer, Home Improvement + Maintenance. He came to the school not knowing what he wanted, but settled on carpentry. There’s pros and cons between different high schools, but a student should go to Norwich Tech if they’re eager to work, he said.
“Being able to get into work in high school and right after, and have fun doing work in high school and making money, Norwich Tech is the way for you,” he said.
Eric Ancion will work as a pipefitter for Electric Boat. He learned HVAC (heating-ventilation-air conditioning) at Norwich Tech because it’s a discipline that touches on a variety of skills. Ancion may work to become a contractor, but he expects to stay at EB for awhile, he said.
“The benefits and pay at EB alone, and the general experience of working in conjunction with a lot of people, is something I look forward to,” Ancion said.
The full list of honored students is below:
General Dynamics-Electric Boat
Eric Ancion
Hannah Armstead
Alaina Bellavance-Orlando
Ayden Carrasco
T’Nyia Fine
Joseph Geis
Ny’rea Hodges
Benjamin Jackson
Damian Rios
Connor Robison
Apprenticeships and Workforce
Guy Alfieri
Tyler Barry
Nikolas Bychowsky
Gianni Carcioppolo
Lucas Charette
Lilian Daniels
William Doak
Gabriel Fagundes Soares
Adam Fahrenholtz
Logan Geer
Michael George
Katie Gifford
Weston Gil
Yuniel Gomez
Owen Gonet
Arianna Gonzales
Dyllan Haggett
Logan Hanson
Hunter Jackson
Imani Johnson
Alexa Lopez
Nadia Mays
Jacob Ramos
James Ruckert
Cameron Santacroce
Tyler Sherman
Landon Traylor
College and University
Lismary Aguilar
Morgan Cook
Navarro Dip
Angel Garcia
Keyonna Hayes
Jesus Palomino
Xavier Quinn
Cayden Rowbotham
Kyla Scott
Elijah Smith
Isaiah Stimson
Beverly Valle
This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Norwich Tech CT graduates to work for Election Boat, beauty salons