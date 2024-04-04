Northern Plains UAS Test Site provides drone training for Grand Forks Fire Department

Apr. 3—GRAND FORKS — There are just a few Grand Forks Fire Department staff members trained in unmanned aerial systems, but the department's chief hopes to expand the number, in part with assistance from the Northern Plains UAS Test Site.

"We're expanding the number of pilots that we have in the department," Chief Gary Lorenz said. "Not only for emergency response and fire department use, (but also as a community resource.)"

On Wednesday, April 3, test site members met with fire department staff to provide drone training.

Three fire department employees have been trained pilots with the Grand Forks County UAS team for a few years now. The fire department purchased its own drone within the last year and, at $10,000, it has proven very capable, Lorenz said.

The drone can identify heat signatures, revealing where firefighters should direct water streams to extinguish fires. By flying above the scene of a fire, the drone can identify any compromised parts of a building.

Though already useful, Lorenz hopes that, down the line, there will be more options for utilizing UAS.

"In the future, we envision drones as first responders," Lorenz said.

The fire department is working alongside the test site not only for training purposes, but also with hopes of developing the Vantis system, North Dakota's beyond-line-of-sight program.

"You're not supposed to fly beyond where you can see the drone with the unaided eye," Lorenz said. "Some of the things we're working on — and the test site is really helping us with this — is acquiring a waiver to fly beyond visual line of sight."

Vantis is assisting the Federal Aviation Administration with regulation development, Lorenz said. The hope is that operating drones beyond the pilot's line of sight will become permitted in emergency situations.

"Let's say there was a situation where (we're) looking for a missing person, or somebody (stuck) in a river," Lorenz said. "We might want to go around a bend, or beyond what we can physically see."

In addition to the goal of utilizing UAS in first response efforts, Lorenz hopes the city will have other opportunities to benefit from UAS.

"That's what this whole collaboration is about," he said.

An ongoing project is taking before-and-after footage of parking lots to show the impact of traffic diversion efforts. There are many other possibilities, too, such as collaboration with the city's engineering, water and wastewater departments, Lorenz said.

"(The goal is) to be a model for mid-size communities to implement a UAS program to benefit the whole city," he said.