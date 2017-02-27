Nokia Plans a Comeback with These Three Phones

Nokia was once the king mobile of phones. However, over the last few years, Nokia's light faded. But now Nokia is done playing around: with the three brand new phones along with a fourth one retooled for the global market, the company has its sights set on regaining its global dominance in the smartphone world.

The Nokia 6, 5 and 3 will be the stars of the company's reemergence onto the smartphone world. The Nokia 6 has actually been available in China for some time, but now will be available more widely. To celebrate, Nokia has even cooked up a special edition of the 6 featuring a super glossy piano black finish.

The standard Nokia 6 costs around €229, while the special edition will come in at €300. It features a 5.5-inch full HD display, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, micro SD card slot and a 16-megapixel rear camera.

You also get a very solid-feeling body crafted from a single piece of aluminum which definitely evokes the company's traditional Scandinavian sense of style and some pretty powerful Dolby stereo speakers. Like all of Nokia's new phone, the 6 will run a stock version of Android — no skins or interface modifications to slow it down.

The one potentially worrying thing is the Nokia 6's use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, which is nowhere close to the fastest mobile CPU. Then again, the 6's price tag isn't anywhere close to a high-end phone, either.

