Nokia 9 could rival the iPhone 8 in more than one way

New Nokia smartphones, the kind that run a nearly pure version of Android, are going to launch soon in some markets. However, the Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3 that were unveiled at MWC aren’t flagship handsets. If you’re looking for Nokia-branded handsets that will rival the iPhone 8 and Galaxy S8, then you’ll have to wait for the Nokia 9, a device that HMD Global is yet to make official. But while we’re still waiting for the full launch, Nokia 9 rumors abound, complete with early specs, release date, and pricing details.





A few days ago, a report from NokiaPowerUser revealed some of the alleged Nokia 9 specs a few days ago. The same tipster told the site that the Nokia 9 will be unveiled at the end of July or early August, and will launch by the end of the third quarter or even later.

The handset is expected to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, and that’s precisely why the phone might see some delays. Currently, the Galaxy S8 is the only smartphone to have access to Qualcomm’s newest high-end chips.

NokiaPowerUser also says the Nokia 9 will be priced at around €749 in Europe or around $699 in America.

Chinese leaker KK, who often posts mobile leaks on Weibo, listed the alleged specs of the Nokia 9. According to him, the phone will feature a 5.5-inch 4K OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB of RAM, 64/128GB of storage, 22-megapixel rear camera, 12-megapixel selfie camera, 3,800 mAh battery with Quick Charging 4.0 support, Nokia OZO sound, IP68 dust and waterproof certification, and it’ll run Android 7.1.2 Nougat out of the gate.

In case any of that sounds familiar that’s because it matches NokiaPowerUser’s report from a few days ago.

