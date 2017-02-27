Nokia 6 Arte Black Vs. Nokia 5 Vs. Nokia 3 Specs Comparison

In addition to the new Nokia 3310 feature phone, HMD showcased several new smartphones at Mobile World Congress: the Nokia 5 and Nokia 3, as well as the Nokia 6 Arte Black edition.

The Nokia 6 was originally announced during CES 2017 and has been a consumer favorite in China, selling out quickly during flash sales. The smartphone is now expected to release globally during the second quarter; however, a U.S. launch remains uncertain.

The Nokia 6 Arte Black edition is a nod to the Arte design of old Nokia handsets, which feature a sleek and shiny finish. The Arte Black model also has higher hardware capacities than the standard Nokia 6 model.

While all of the devices cater toward the more price sensitive market, the Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 are more low end still in terms of specs and price. The Nokia 5 shares many specs with the Nokia 6, save for its smaller frame and some lower hardware capacities. The Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 have some similarities, but the Nokia 3 differs largely due to its MediaTek processing chip in comparison to the Qualcomm chip in the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6.

Here’s a side-by-side specs comparison for all three of HMD’s new smartphones.

Display

Nokia 6 Arte Black: 5.5-inch Full HD



Nokia 5: 5.2-inch Full HD



Nokia 3: 5.0-inch HD





Processor

Nokia 6 Arte Black: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430



Nokia 5: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430



Nokia 3: MediaTek MTK 6737





RAM

Nokia 6 Arte Black: 4GB (3GB Nokia 6 standard)



Nokia 5: 2GB



Nokia 3: 2GB





Internal Storage

Nokia 6 Arte Black: 64GB (32GB Nokia 6 standard)



Nokia 5: 16GB



Nokia 3: 16GB





Camera

Nokia 6 Arte Black: 16-megapixel rear, 8-megapixel front-facing



Nokia 5: 13-megapixel rear, 8-megapixel front-facing



Nokia 3: 8-megapixel rear, 8-megapixel front-facing





Battery

Nokia 6 Arte Black: 3,000mAh



Nokia 5: 3,000mAh



Nokia 3: 2650 mAh





Power

Nokia 6 Arte Black: Micro USB



Nokia 5: Micro USB



Nokia 3: Micro USB





OS

Nokia 6 Arte Black: Android 7.1.1 Nougat



Nokia 5: Android 7.1.1 Nougat



Nokia 3: Android 7.0 Nougat





Special Sensors

Nokia 6 Arte Black: Fingerprint sensor, NFC



Nokia 5: Fingerprint sensor, NFC



Nokia 3: Fingerprint sensor, NFC





Price

Nokia 6 Arte Black: €300 (Nokia 6 standard: sold out)



Nokia 5: €190



Nokia 3: €140





Release Date

Nokia 6 Arte Black: Q2



Nokia 5: Q2



Nokia 3: Q2





Colors

Nokia 6 Arte Black: Arte Black (Matte Black, Tempered Blue, Silver, Copper Nokia 6 standard)



Nokia 5: Tempered Blue, Silver, Matte Black, Copper



Nokia 3: Silver White, Matte Black, Tempered Blue, Copper White





