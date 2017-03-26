Nokia 6, 5 And 3 Releasing In US, HMD Global Confirms

When HMD Global announced the Nokia 6, many were disappointed that the Android phone was said to be a China-exclusive product. Then, the Finnish company announced more handsets — Nokia 5, Nokia 3 and the 3310 reboot — and this all the more sparked the interest of many people. Fortunately, U.S. consumers can now anticipate the release of the new Nokia handsets in the country now that HMD Global has confirmed the U.S. release of the phones save for the new 3310.

SlashGear learned this Sunday that the current owner of the Nokia brand is now bringing the Nokia 6, 5 and 3 to the country. The mid-range smartphones are expected to arrive with the untainted version of Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. Based on the information available so far, the trio of smartphones will come with the same specs and features as presented during their unveiling at MWC 2017 last month.

The Nokia 6, which is the most premium offering out of the three, is sporting a 5.5-inch display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 CPU, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal memory. The handset is also a good device for taking pictures since it features a 16-megapixel back camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing snapper. The device is expected to arrive in the U.S. with a $247 price tag.

The Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 also come with similar mid-range specifications. The main differences here are the sizes of their display and their pricing. The Nokia 5 has a 5.2-inch screen, while the Nokia 3 has a 5-inch display. The former will be available for $199 in the U.S., while the latter will be up for grabs for $147.

While there is now confirmation that the Android-powered phones are coming to the country and other markets all around the world, there is still no word on what HMD Global is planning for the 3310, the reboot of the well-loved phone launched in 2000. The lack of confirmation of its U.S. release is understandable, however, given that the feature phone will not work in the country because its frequency is not supported by U.S. networks. Nevertheless, HMD Global has previously said that it plans to release the very affordable phone ($40 expected price) to the U.S. at some point, according to TechRadar.

