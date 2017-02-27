Nokia 3310 Returns With Some Modern Twists

HMD Global has announced the return of Nokia’s most famous cellphone, the Nokia 3310. The classic handset has been revived with a more modern look but retains some of the original features that made the original 2000 phone memorable.

Unlike the original, the new Nokia 3310 comes with a smoother and slimmer body along with a glossy orange and yellow casing. The classic matte grey and matte blue finishes from the original phone are making a comeback as well.

The new Nokia 3310 also comes with with some hardware upgrades, but it’s still a basic feature phone. The 3310 now comes with a colored 2.4-inch 240 x 320 display, a 2MP camera with an LED flash, Bluetooth, microUSB port, a headphone jack and expandable microSD storage, according to Engadget.

The device skips smartphone features like WiFi and GPS, but that’s not really needed for a device like this. Like the classic 3310, users will be able to make calls, send text messages and even play a revamped version of “Snake.”

What’s amusing about the new 3310 is that it supports cellular network internet, 2.5G internet to be exact. There’s a pre-installed Opera Mini browser on the device which should let users browse the web or even check out some of their social media pages if they must.

Probably the best thing about the new Nokia 3310 is the exact same thing that made the original so useful: battery life. The phone’s battery can last a whole month on a single full charge and offers 22 hours of talk time, according to CNET.

HMD Global’s Nokia 3310 may be a great throwback phone, but it seems like the company missed one very important thing. One of the reasons why the classic 3310 was so memorable is its durability. We’ve seen countless memes and video demos on how “indestructible” the original 3310 was.

Unfortunately, there’s no word on the durability of HMD Global’s Nokia 3310, so it’s safe to assume that this is a phone that users don’t want to drop too often. This seems like a missed opportunity to offer up a more durable (maybe even waterproof) 3310.

Still, it’s nice to see the return of the Nokia 3310 with a new skin, some modern features and stellar battery life. It really seems like a great backup phone and it only costs 49 euros, or around US$50. HDM Global says that the phone will be available worldwide during the second quarter of 2017.

