Nintendo Switch trailer shows multiplayer fun

Video screenshot: The portable Nintendo Switch has detachable controllers and can be played at home using a TV dock

Social play is the theme of a new trailer for the Nintendo Switch, which features "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe," "1-2 Switch" and "Just Dance 2017."

With its March console having received a huge boost following a televised Super Bowl commercial on February 5, Nintendo continues to raise awareness of its upcoming Switch console with a "Play Together" trailer.

It shows the device's home and portable concept, which is played in a family setting on a shared TV, by a pair of teenage friends in a park, and and two adults at a social event using the Switch's detachable remotes and built in screen.

Set for a March 3rd debut, the Switch is Nintendo's first new console in 5 years.

The company would like to replicate the success of 2006's Wii, the third best-selling home console of all time, which achieved breakout success with intuitive, motion-tracking remotes and games like compendiums "Wii Sports" and "Wii Sports Resort," personal trainer "Wii Fit," and multiplayer racing game "Mario Kart Wii."

Nintendo Switch Play Together Trailer: youtu.be/EZ7OpCAC98g